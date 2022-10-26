CLEARWATER — Asheville, North Carolina’s Grammy winners Steep Canyon Rangers will perform Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Steep Canyon Rangers, perennial Billboard chart-toppers, are frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist — and occasional comedian — Steve Martin. The Rangers are made up of Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, Barrett Smith on bass, guitar, and vocals, and Aaron Burdett.
Steep Canyon Rangers re-signed with Yep Roc Records in 2019, according to New Frontier Touring.
“It feels like coming home,” said Sharp of the partnership. “The Yep Roc family was among the first to welcome Steep Canyon Rangers when we were just pups. As we’ve grown, so have they. We’re incredibly excited for the future and all the music it holds.”
Steep Canyon Rangers released three albums in 2020, all on Yep Roc Records. The Grammy-nominated “North Carolina Songbook” is a recording of their live 2019 performance at Merlefest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in which they performed a selection of songs by North Carolina songwriters — such as Ola Belle Reed, Doc Watson, James Taylor, and Ben E. King. “Be Still Moses” — perhaps their most singular musical partnership to date — has the band teaming with Philadelphia soul legends Boyz II Men and their hometown Asheville Symphony to completely overhaul the Rangers’ original “Be Still Moses,” which was first recorded on their 2007 breakout album “Lovin’ Pretty Women.” The album includes re-imagined versions of Steep Canyon’s previously released original songs performed with an orchestra. Their most recent release of all original music, “Arm in Arm,” came out in October of 2020.
Steep Canyon Rangers have been on a journey that is uniquely their own. The band started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove headfirst into bluegrass in its most traditional form, and over the years have risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass.
Then they were discovered by Steve Martin, famous actor and banjo player. Martin has taken the Rangers on over a decade long tour introducing them to hundreds of thousands of new fans and giving them prime time TV exposure. This has helped SCR become the most recognizable modern name in bluegrass music.
The band has continued to tour extensively on their own, without Martin, and have expanded their genre into country, jam and Americana. The Rangers are big players in the bluegrass/country and Americana scene today.