The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Following an extended closure, some movie theaters have begun reopening at limited capacity. However, many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. Some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Skyman’
- Genre: Science fiction and mystery
- Cast: Michael Selle, Nicolette Sweeney, and Faleolo Alailima
- Director: Daniel Myrick
- Not rated
It was a cool October evening in the middle of the Mojave Desert back in 1987 when a young Carl Merryweather had an experience that forever changed his life.
After having just received his brand new pellet gun, Carl was on the prowl for wily jackrabbits that inhabited the endless miles of sand and scrub that surround the recently completed family retreat, more accurately described as a “glorified bug-out shelter” by his father. But instead of finding his prey hunkered under a piece of parched earth or hiding in a Creosol bush, Carl discovered a far more elusive “life form” that descended from the pristine heavens above.
Carl claims he was visited by an Alien.
“Skyman” is currently playing in select theaters, including Studio Movie Grill in Seminole.
‘The Old Guard’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
- Rated: R
Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.
But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.
Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Old Guard” is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.
“The Old Guard” is scheduled to be released July 10 by Netflix.
‘Relic’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, and Bella Heathcote
- Director: Natalie Erika James
- Rated: R
When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence.
After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her.
IFC Midnight will release the film July 10.
‘Palm Springs’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Camila Mendes, and J.K. Simmons
- Director: Max Barbakow
- Rated: R
When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
Neon will release the film via Hulu July 10.
‘Greyhound’
- Genre: War drama
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue
- Director: Aaron Schneider
- Rated: PG-13
In a thrilling story inspired by actual events from the Battle of the Atlantic, Tom Hanks stars as a first-time captain who leads a convoy of Allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” to the front lines of WWII.
With no air cover protection for five days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the Allies a chance to win the war. The film is directed by Aaron Schneider from a screenplay by Hanks.
Apple TV+ will release the film digitally on July 10.
‘Volition’
- Genre: Science fiction and thriller
- Cast: Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic, Bill Marchant
- Director: Tony Dean Smith
- Not rated
In this time-bending cerebral science-fiction thriller, a man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate
when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder.
Awarded as Best Feature at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival, among a slew of other awards and critical acclaim,
“Volition” is a tightly-wound puzzle of a ride.
“Volition” will be released July 10 via Apple TV, Prime Video and other digital platforms.
‘Archive’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Theo James, Stacy Martin, Rhona Mitra, Toby Jones
- Director: Gavin Rothery
- Not rated
2038: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.
“Archive” will be released in select theaters and via video on demand July 10.
‘The Beach House’
- Genre: Horror and science fiction
- Cast: Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber and Maryann Nagel
- Director: Jeffrey A. Brown
- Not rated
Escaping to his family's beach house to reconnect, Emily and Randall find their offseason trip interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but it all takes an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late.
The film is coming to AMC's horror streaming platform Shudder on July 9.