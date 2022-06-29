Tampa Bay area residents will mark Independence Day 2022 with a variety of celebrations.
It was July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress officially adopted the final version of the Declaration of Independence, the document that served to sever ties between America’s 13 colonies and Great Britain. One year later, on July 4, 1777, Philadelphia celebrated Independence Day by adjourning Congress and commemorating the event with bonfires, bells and fireworks.
In the ensuing years, that practice spread to other American towns. Americans still mark Independence Day with festivities ranging from fireworks and festivals to picnics and concerts as well as more casual family gatherings and barbecues. Even before the sun goes down and fireworks light up the twilight skies, festivities will be underway.
Here are some ways Tampa Bay area residents can celebrate Independence Day.
PINELLAS
Clearwater
Clearwater Celebrates America will return with a bang on Monday, July 4, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Coachman Road, Clearwater.
The event will get underway at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a music-choreographed fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Start time is subject to change. The annual fireworks display is temporarily relocating from its traditional venue at Coachman Park to BayCare Ballpark because of current Imagine Clearwater construction.
Attendees can celebrate America’s birthday in style with a giant fireworks display, a star-studded concert by the Black Honkeys, and fun activities for children of all ages. All-American culinary concessions — such as hamburgers, hot dogs, and popcorn — will be available for purchase. Alcoholic drinks also will be available for purchase.
Clearwater Celebrates America — At the Ballpark is a ticketed event. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark by calling 727-467-4457 or online at myclearwater.info/America.
There are two ticket options, including berm/field access and reserved seating. A berm/field ticket allows for access to activities on the concourse and standing or sitting room on both the berm and field near the concert stage. Berm/field ticket holders are allowed to bring blankets to lay on the field. A reserved seating ticket allows for access to activities on the concourse, a guaranteed seat throughout the night and no access to the berm or field. Tickets are limited. Parking is $5 and can be purchased at the parking lot.
Those planning to attend should purchase their tickets in advance because of anticipated demand and a limited number of tickets. The fireworks display is designed for attendees inside the stadium. There are no alternative viewing locations.
For more information, visit myclearwaterevents.com.
Dunedin
Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present Hometown USA Sunday, July 3, at TD Ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave.
Attendees will have an opportunity to celebrate America during this free family event featuring a live band, an outdoor movie on the big screen, and a fireworks show. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
Bay Kings Band will perform from 7 to 9:15 p.m. “Angels in the Outfield” will be shown at 7:15 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Bay Kings Band will perform again, after the fireworks, until 10:45 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Free limited parking will be available at TD Ballpark, Dunedin Library and Hale Senior Activity Center.
For more details, visit www.dunedingov.com or call 727-812-4530.
Gulfport
Gulfport’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place Monday, July 4, with events scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., in the city’s downtown waterfront district on Shore Boulevard South.
Activities will include the Kids Fishing Derby at the Michael J. Yakes Recreation Complex, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. The derby will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Free registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the seawall. Participants should bring their own fishing pole. The marina’s staff will provide bait.
The day also will feature the Family Sand Sculpture Contest on Gulfport Beach from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. Keeping with tradition, the theme will be “Patriotic.”
Participants should bring their own tools and supplies. Winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the community parade will make its way down Beach Boulevard. The best viewing spot is directly in front of the Gulfport Casino Ballroom on the sidewalk.
The New Horizons Band of Gulfport will perform at 7 p.m.
At 9 p.m., a fireworks display will close the day’s festivities on Gulfport Beach.
For information, visit mygulfport.us/july_4th_celebration or call 727-893-1118.
Largo
The city of Largo’s Fourth of July Celebration will be presented Monday, July 4, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family, grab some blankets or chairs and head to Largo Central Park for live music and a fireworks display. Fireworks will be presented by Indian Rocks Baptist Church. The event is free to attend. Limited on-site parking is $10 or attendees may park and walk from Largo High School or Largo Middle School for $5. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. No alcohol, dogs, pop-up tents, boom boxes, personal fireworks — including sparklers — will be permitted.
The live music will include performances by a Dave Matthews acoustic tribute band at 6:30 p.m.; the Florida Man Band at 7:45 p.m.; and the Indian Rocks Baptist Church Choir at 9 p.m.
For information, visit www.playlargo.com.
Madeira Beach
Independence Day Fireworks will be presented Sunday, July 3, 9 p.m., at ROC Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach.
The fireworks will be launched from the Madeira Beach Fundamental School.
Parking and viewing are available at the recreation center and ROC Park. Parking will not be allowed at the school property due to the required fireworks fallout area.
For information, call 727-391-9951.
Safety Harbor
The 4th of July Celebration will take place Monday, July 4, 5 to 9 p.m., at Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.
There will be children’s activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and plenty of fun for the whole family. The fireworks display can be viewed from the marina or Waterfront Park. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
This Independence Day, the city of St. Pete Beach will be launching fireworks from the east end of Corey Avenue.
The fireworks display will be presented Monday, July 4, beginning at 9 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to make reservations at local restaurants or hotels for viewing or pack a picnic and enjoy the view from Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
St. Petersburg
St. Pete Pier’s second annual “The Fourth" Independence Day celebration will be presented Monday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m., at Spa Beach Park, 800 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.
The outdoor family-friendly festivities will include fun activities on the Pier, including the second annual St. Pete Pier Run, a craft beer garden, and food trucks and local vendors. There will be live music on the Visit St. Pete Clearwater main stage. Performing will be Nightrain, a Guns N Roses tribute band, along with others. Roaming entertainers also will be part of the fun.
Sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg, the traditional Fourth of July fireworks show will be visible from the downtown waterfront, including Bayshore Drive, Straub Park and Vinoy Park, among others. Leading up to the fireworks show, the 13th U.S. Army Band will be performing patriotic orchestra music.
Since opening in July 2020, the St. Pete Pier has welcomed thousands of visitors to discover and experience the Pier’s restaurants, marketplace, educational attractions, interactive play areas, waterfront views, and public art. To learn more about the celebration, visit www.thefourthstpete.com.
The Fourth fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., but can start as early as 8:30 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m. depending on weather.
Admission to The Fourth is free, however, private viewing tickets for the fireworks show are available for purchase and include access to a private bar, prime fireworks viewing area on Spa Beach with guaranteed space for your own chair and blanket and more.
Visit stpete.org/parking for more information on available parking areas.
Also part of the holiday festivities is St. Pete Run the 4th, a 5K fun run starting at 7 a.m. near Spa Beach on the St. Pete Pier. More information and registration can be found at stpeterunfest.org/st-pete-run-the-4th/.
Tarpon Springs
The city of Tarpon Springs will present the annual Fourth of July Picnic in the Park on Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Craig Park, 5 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
This family-friendly celebration of our country’s independence will feature a live band, performing from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, swimsuits and towels, and join their friends and neighbors for a great time. There will be waterslides, food, drinks, a hot dog eating contest for ages 16 and older, and much more.
The city of Tarpon Springs will present a Fourth of July fireworks display just after sunset on Monday, July 4.
The best viewing area will be Fred Howard Park at 1700 Sunset Drive in Tarpon Springs. The park, beach and causeway will be open for parking to view this event. Parking is free after 6 p.m. Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to come early and enjoy the display. After the park is at capacity, the gates will be closed for safety. Attendees are expected to observe all county park rules and regulations. No alcoholic beverages and no personal fireworks are permitted in the park.
The fireworks will be launched from Sunset Beach. For set-up and safety, Sunset Beach and the boat launch will be closed all day July 4 and will open at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, to allow time for clean-up.
Treasure Island
Celebrate America by watching the city of Treasure Island light up with spectacular fireworks on the beach.
The celebration will be on Monday, July 4, starting at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or towel and enjoy the show as fireworks light up the night sky.
Following is a list of metered public parking areas in close proximity to view the fireworks:
• Treasure Island Community Center, One Park Place @ 106th Avenue
• St. Petersburg Municipal Beach, Gulf Boulevard @ 112th Avenue
• Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Boulevard
• Sandpiper Lot, Gulf Boulevard at 100th Avenue
• Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Avenue
Additional metered public parking areas include the following:
• Heron Lot, Bay Shore Drive and 75th Avenue, Sunset Beach
• Tern Lot, West Gulf Boulevard at 77th to 79th Avenue, next to Sunset Beach Pavilion
• Ring-Billed Gull Lot, West Gulf Boulevard at 81st Avenue, Sunset Beach
• Brown Pelican Lot, West Gulf Boulevard at 88th Avenue, Sunset Beach
• Sunset Vista Lot, 120th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, Sunshine Beach
• White Egret Lot, 126th Avenue, Sunshine Beach
For a list of all metered parking lots, visit mytreasureisland.com/parking.
The Fusion Resort July 4th Rooftop Terrace Celebration will get underway Monday, July 4, 6 p.m., at Fusion Resort, 290 107th Ave., Treasure Island.
Tickets are $35 a person. The event will feature views of the Treasure Island fireworks display, all-you-can-eat barbecue, and live music. Performing will be Daniel Childs from 6 to 9 p.m. Kids 10 and younger will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets and parking are limited.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fusion-resort-july-4th-rooftop-terrace-celebration-tickets-356767309627.
Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach will host the After the Fireworks Cleanup Tuesday, July 5, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce kiosk in front of Gulf Coast Laundry, 119 107th Ave., Treasure Island. The “beach ambassadors” will have supplies, giveaways, and parking passes from 8 to 9 a.m. Volunteers should stop by for directions to your location as well as parking information. Those who do not require supplies may go directly to their ticketed location.
In partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach is dedicated to engaging community members to "adopt" an area of Treasure Island for beach cleanups. For more information about this cleanup and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/after-the-fireworks-cleanup-tickets-and-parking-passes-free-tickets-358924271157.
HILLSBOROUGH
Tampa
Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay powered by TECO will be presented Monday, July 4, and will feature three fireworks displays along Tampa’s waterfront — including the largest one yet from Bayshore Boulevard.
This annual city of Tampa tradition kicked off in 2019 to celebrate Independence Day. Several parks and local hotspots around Tampa’s downtown will be activated throughout the day offering family-friendly activities, music, and more. This year’s fireworks display will be larger than ever and concentrated in three locations.
Attendees can watch the fireworks light up the night sky at dusk from:
• Bayshore Boulevard, south of Davis Islands Bridge
• Sparkman Wharf
• Armature Works
There will be no fireworks at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, or the Tampa Convention Center this year.
This year, the city of Tampa is hosting the Boom by the Bay fireworks show along Bayshore Boulevard with an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky — the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens.
In addition to fireworks, residents will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, a water ski show, family-friendly activities and more along Tampa’s downtown waterfront. To see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.
“TECO is thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay,” said Josh Baumgartner, TECO director of external affairs. “We look forward to a memorable, patriotic, and family-friendly Fourth of July that our entire community can enjoy.”
“We could not be more excited to announce the return of this BOOMing Tampa tradition,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Bringing our community together to celebrate is what we do best, and what better occasion than the Fourth of July. We’re looking forward to a fun and patriotic day, topped off by a massive firework show you won’t want to miss.”
For information about Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay Presented by TECO, visit BoomByTheBay.com.
Individuals can also text BOOM to 888-777 to receive special notifications about Boom by the Bay.
Temple Terrace
The 47th annual Temple Terrace Independence Day Celebration will be presented Monday, July 4, beginning at 10 a.m.
The fun will begin with the traditional parade at 10 a.m. starting at Whiteway Drive and Gillette Avenue. It will run south to Druid Hills, west to Ridgedale and south to the Temple Terrace Little League fields. Parking is allowed on any side street that doesn't have "No Parking" signs.
The festivities will resume at 6 p.m. on the first fairway of Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 600 Inverness Ave. Charlie Imes and the Sundogs, featuring Roger Bartlett — Jimmy Buffett's original lead guitarist — will provide the musical backdrop to all the fun. The band will offer tunes for nearly every taste, including some originals and covers from bands ranging from Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and James Taylor to Nat King Cole, Keb Mo and the Beatles – and, of course, Jimmy Buffett.
There will be a variety of food trucks and entertainment for the kids, including magician Cory Van Valin, Best of the Bay winner for 2020, who once again will be providing his strolling close-up magic from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fireworks will kick off at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting. No golf carts will be permitted on the fairway. Vehicular parking is available on side streets not marked with "No Parking" signs.
PASCO
Zephyrhills
The seventh annual Zephyrhills Summerfest & Fireworks Display will take place Saturday, July 2, noon to 9:30 p.m., at Zephyr Park, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills.
The event will feature watermelon eating contests, a dance-off for kids, free raffles, giveaways, and live entertainment. Draw 4 will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. A 30-minute fireworks display will light up the skies as soon as the sun fully sets over Zephyr Lake.
There also will be a vendor market with hand-made home decor, soap, local cottage bakers, artisans, and jewelers. Bounce houses and water slides will be on site. A $10 bounce-all-day wristband will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting local charities. Attendees will find a selection of food trucks and dessert vendors.
Seating is limited. Attendees may bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers for maximum comfort around the lake.
Wesley Chapel
The annual Avalon Park Fourth of July Celebration will take place Monday, July 4, 5 p.m., at Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 5060 River Glen Blvd., Wesley Chapel.
There will be fireworks, food trucks, vendors, a complimentary bounce park, and much more. The Fourth of July Celebration event is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.avalonparkwesleychapel.com/fourth-of-july-celebration.