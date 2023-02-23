GULFPORT — Nashville recording artist Colleen Orender will perform Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Tickets start at $30. Visit Eventbrite.com.
A touring blues and roots artist for decades, Orender turns hometown venues into smoldering 1930s Mississippi juke joints. She teamed up with Michael Davey in Nashville to produce her new sound that many are comparing to Amy Winehouse with Julie London's essence.
Born in Tampa, Orender began her career singing with her grandfather's country band at the age of 5. Upon her arrival in Nashville, Orender was featured on demos produced by the likes of Tim Akers.
Her first album was written and produced by Anthony Crawford, best known as a guitarist for Neil Young and Steve Windwood. She joined a band at Opryland, and the group opened for Rick Springfield and Wilson Phillips, and was a part of the opening of “Always Patsy Cline” at the legendary Ryman Auditorium along with many company engagements. In 2014, she opened for Wynnona Judd at the Standard.
Orender’s single “The Mouth You Feed” was featured on NPR’s 10 Artists to Add from Nashville list. In 2020, she released the singles “Siren” and “Love Me Harder.” Her most recent single is “Run Right Back to You.”