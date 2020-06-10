CLEARWATER — The Greg Billings and Friends Acoustic Series will be presented live in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Following weeks of canceled performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concertgoers are hungry for live music — and their enthusiasm was evident when the first three shows in this series went on sale June 5 and promptly sold out in minutes. In response to the overwhelming demand, Ruth Eckerd Hall has added two more shows.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $40, which includes admission to purchaser and up to three guests and a charcuterie tray. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The series will kick off with Greg Billings and McLean Mannix on Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.
“We are excited to bring a little joy back,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. “It will be a long road and we’re a skeleton crew, still we wanted to find a way to safely serve our patrons well within current guidelines. We have this enormous new space which easily accommodates social distancing; we’ve cleaned the facility inside out and added other safeguards; we knew we could offer something for those comfortable coming out for an evening of live music. It’s more of a club vibe and Greg is the perfect artist to crack the doors open.”
Billings is the founding member of the popular 1980s Florida band Romeo that signed to Epic Records and released its first album after a name change to Stranger. The band solidified its catalog of Florida music with hits like “Jackie’s So Bad,” “Swamp Woman,” “Okeechobee Whiskey,” “3D,” “Hit and Run,” “Alligator Joe,” and “Wrong Side of the Tracks.”
Following is a look at the entire series schedule:
- Greg Billings and McLean Mannix, Thursday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Greg Billings and McLean Mannix, Sunday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.
- A Night of Stranger and Greg Billings Band hits with George Harris and Kyle Ashley, Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m.
- A Night of Stranger and Greg Billings Band hits with George Harris and Kyle Ashley, Friday, June 19, 7:30 p.m.
- Greg Billings and Black Honkey’s Brother Phil, Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.
Beverages and additional snacks will be available for purchase via table service. The bar will not be open for walk-up service. Patrons will be required to follow social safety guidelines. Advance purchase is recommended due to limited capacity. To make a reservation and for more information, including social safety guidelines, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.