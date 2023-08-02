ST. PETERSBURG — Achieva Credit Union will present Pierce the Veil on Thursday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Tickets are only available at select Achieva Credit Union branches on certain days. For a list of ticket drops, visit www.97xonline.com/fp/97x-under-play/. For venue information, visit www.thefloridiansocial.com.
Tickets for the event are first come, first serve and do not guarantee admission. More tickets than capacity of the venue will be distributed. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Pierce The Veil has played some of the biggest venues in Tampa Bay including Amalie Arena, Vinoy Park, The Hard Rock and Jannus. At the Floridian, the 97X Under Play will be performing at the most intimate venue in Tampa its played in over 10 years.
In February, Pierce the Veil dropped the new album “The Jaws of Life,” its first in seven years, via longtime label Fearless Records.
PTV's evolution has been notable. The early buzz generated by “A Flair for the Dramatic” in 2007 made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. Subsequent albums included “Selfish Machines,” “Collide with the Sky” and “Misadventures.”
“The Jaws of Life” was produced by Paul Meany and mixed by Adam Hawkins. Deadly serious subject matter abounds, but Pierce the Veil enduringly navigates it all with grace. The lyrics continue the Fuentes tradition of painstaking honesty and clever twists of phrase.