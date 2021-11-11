CLEARWATER — Multiplatinum-selling group America and special guest Tom Rush will perform Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
It’s been more than 50 years since the Grammy-winning band America officially formed. Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and Dan Peek met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature sound. America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Decades later, Beckley and Bunnell are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences.
America’s best-known hits, including “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “I Need You,” “Tin Man,” and “Lonely People,” were cornerstones of 1970s and 1980s top 40 and FM rock radio.
Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. His shows are filled with storytelling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues. Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists.
In 2018, Rush released his latest album, “Voices.”