CLEARWATER — Brian Sutherland will perform Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
According to Sutherland’s website, he is part Americana singer songwriter with a clever left hand on the guitar, and part classical cellist, side-man musician, storyteller, father and husband.
Raised on the Southwest Florida beaches and brought up in bars packed with tourists and passersby, Sutherland honed his craft for storytelling. He knew if he could entertain a crowd of parrot-heads and pirates, he could perform anywhere.
As a sideman, he played with the Beach Boys, Michael Ray, Clemons Road and Blessing Offor. Since moving to Nashville in 2017, he has penned hundreds of songs and showcased on every major stage in the city. His most recent album, “Sounds Like Love,” was released in early 2020 and was celebrated with a performance at the famed Bluebird Cafe.