Some call it an epidemic. Some say it's part of a legacy of violence. The final report issued by a national inquiry into the matter in Canada called it genocide. In 2017, the Urban Indian Health Institute issued its report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls. A snapshot of 71 urban cities in the United States, the study sought to assess cases involving missing and murdered American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls in cities across the United States. It also showed that obtaining data on this violence is difficult and examined how law enforcement agencies track and respond to such cases, as well as how media reports on them.
In its opening pages, the Urban Indian Health Institute report states that of the 5,712 cases of MMIWG reported in 2016, only 116 of them were logged in the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database. Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that murder is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women ages 1 to 19 and the sixth-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women ages 20 to 44. Finally, a 2016 study funded by the National Institute of Justice found that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women — 84.3% — have experienced violence in their lifetime. The statistic includes 56.1% who have experienced sexual violence, 55.5% who have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner and 66.4% who have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner.
The fact that this unsettling data may be a startling revelation to many readers underscores the fact that this human-rights crisis has not always received the attention it deserves — though that is changing, gradually.
In the new film “Catch the Fair One,” Josef Kubota Wladyka tells the story of Kaylee “K.O.” Uppashaw (Kali Reis), a mixed Indigenous boxer whose younger sister Weeta (Mainaku Borrero) was abducted. It is a somber revenge-thriller that pushes onward with an unrelenting momentum, despite the fact that it fairly clear early on that Kaylee’s determination and resourcefulness may not be sufficient to topple the ghastly industry that has absorbed her sister.
The movie opens with Kaylee waiting in the locker room with her trainer Brick (Shelito Vincent) moments before a championship fight. As the announcer introduced the next match and the cheers of the crowd build to a fever pitch, the scene shifts to the present day. Kaylee stirs from the dream and finds herself in a women’s shelter. The viewer discovers that following the disappearance of Weeta, Kaylee experienced crushing guilt, became an addict, and is now working as a server at a local diner where she sneaks scraps and leftovers as she busses tables.
She is still in training, but for a different kind of fight.
Brick picks her up after one of her shifts and the two meet a sketchy private investigator who may have information about Weeta’s possible whereabouts. The contact leads Kaylee to a local human trafficking network. Believing it to be the only way to track down her sister, Kaylee allows herself to be recruited — an act apparently made somewhat easier for her because, according to one of the traffickers, there is a big market for “Native girls.”
The induction process that follows is not for the squeamish. In fact, at no point does “Catch the Fair One” pull punches on its depiction of the cesspool of humanity involved in conducting this revolting form of modern-day slavery. Each cog in the machine that keeps the victims moving in this sex-trafficking ring is a portrait of depravity and ruthlessness. Among those is Bobby (Daniel Henshall), who plans on selling her to someone willing to pay a large sum for an Indigenous woman. Things don’t work out as he had planned, though.
Reis absolutely nails the role. Of course, it wasn’t a stretch for her. She is the first mixed Native American Female World Champion Boxer and current WBA Super Lightweight Champion. Her mixed background includes lineage from the Seaconke Wampanoag and Cherokee tribes as well as ancestry from the Cape Verde Islands. She also has spent years working with at-risk girls, traveling to reservations to share her story, and meeting those who have lost family and friends to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic.
“Pain, rage and frustration are the emotional themes we wanted to put on the shoulders of this character,” Wladyka writes in his notes about the production. “She carries that weight with her in every scene and in every frame of the film. To us, the story is an artistic manifestation of the toll this epidemic has had and how it runs centuries deep into the history of this country.”
Shot in upstate New York, the film’s cinematography evokes a tangible hopelessness through bleak landscapes, grey skies, dense forests, and remote dwellings. The environment speaks of detachment and apathy. Kaylee’s sheer force of will challenges that oppressive emptiness.
It’s misleading to say that “Catch the Fair One” is primarily about vengeance and it is in no way exploitative. The stakes here are higher than in most revenge-thrillers. Kaylee, struggling with personal grief and remorse, is much more than a vigilante. At the same time, she is not a superhero: Though not fragile, she isn’t shatterproof, as demonstrated by the excruciating injuries she amasses during her crusade. She makes mistakes, she panics and — at least once — she flees. But some mix of rage and resolve brings her back to her feet, even when she is outnumbered, even when her enemies are stronger and better armed, and even when she is surrounded by hopelessness.
The message, perhaps, is that it will take that level of intensity and fortitude to make serious progress in addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic.
“Catch the Fair One” was released Feb. 11 in select theaters and on demand.