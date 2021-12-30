A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Jockey’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker and Moises Arias
- Director: Clint Bentley
- Rated: R
An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse.
But the years — and injuries — have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.
Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmakers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Jockey” takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, “Jockey” reveals the true rider experience — real life, behind the track.
‘The Lost Daughter’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris
- Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Rated: R
Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach.
Unnerved by their compelling relationship, and their raucous and menacing extended family, Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Dec. 17 prior to streaming on Netflix Dec. 31.