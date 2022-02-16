CLEARWATER — Grammy-nominee and Golden Globe winner Engelbert Humperdinck will perform Sunday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In a career spanning more than 60 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum albums, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe. He has earned stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame.
Humperdinck has performed for Queen Elizabeth II four times, as well as entertaining several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to film theme songs, disco, rock and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe.
Humperdinck has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation after appearing on MTV several times. His music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions … ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.
He was 11 when he began to study saxophone. Six years later, he entered a singing contest at a pub, doing his best impersonation of Jerry Lewis.
Tuberculosis sidelined his budding career in the early 1960s, but he returned to the stage — with his new name — and signed to Decca Records. Soon after, Humperdinck released a string of commercially successful singles such as “Release Me (And Let Me Love Again),” “The Last Waltz,” “The Way it Used to Be” and “Am I That Easy to Forget.”
According to his website, romance serves as the core of Humperdinck's music and lasting success. Throughout his long career, he has shown a knack for picking songs with eternal themes of love and longing.
In 2014, Humperdinck released his first duets album, “Engelbert Calling.”
“Engelbert Calling” is Humperdinck’s 80th album – released 45 years after his first No. 1 hit single and signature tune – “Release Me”. According to OK! Good Records, the album features brand new recordings of classic tracks “with some of the biggest and best voices on the planet, all handpicked by the legendary singer himself.”
Released by OK! Good records as a deluxe two-CD edition, “Engelbert Calling” boasts 23 songs including a new duet with Johnny Reid, a multi-platinum recording artist from Canada. The album also includes duets with such musicians as Elton John, Il Divo, Johnny Mathis, Willie Nelson, Olivia Newton-John, Cliff Richard, Smokey Robinson, Kenny Rogers, Neil Sedaka, Gene Simmons and Dionne Warwick.
"After the success my new album had this past fall, I'm excited to bring some of my most popular hits to my fans throughout North America," said Humperdinck in a press release provided by Miller PR. “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to spend the past 45 years touring the world and this tour in particular will be extra special for me as I will have the chance to perform a slew of great new songs."
Since 2014, Humperdinck has continued to record and release new albums. “Warmest Christmas Wishes,” a collection of holiday songs, was released by OK! Good Records in 2018.