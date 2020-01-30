A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘The Rhythm Section’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Blake Lively, Sterling K. Brown, Jude Law, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey and Tawfeek Barhom
- Director: Reed Morano
- Rated: R
Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash.
When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano and the producers of the James Bond film series, “The Rhythm Section” also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
‘Gretel & Hansel’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey, Charles Babalola, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Krige
- Director: Osgood Perkins
- Rated: PG-13
A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Glorias’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Timothy Hutton and Lorraine Toussaint
- Director: Julie Taymor
- Not rated
Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, her guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and her writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, against the backdrop of a lonely bus on an open highway, five Glorias trace Steinem’s influential journey to prominence — from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s and beyond.
In her hotly anticipated new film, Julie Taymor brings her signature inventiveness and audacity to craft a complex tapestry of one of the most iconic and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own memoir “My Life on the Road.”
The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 26.