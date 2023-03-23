ST. PETERSBURG — Big Wild will perform Thursday, March 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Jackson Stell is better known by his stage name, Big Wild.
As Big Wild, Stell crafts lush soundscapes and sweeping melodies that challenge the status quo of electronic music. Formerly a hip-hop beat producer in his native Massachusetts, Stell switched creative lanes following a life-altering trip to Big Sur, California. He adopted influences from the state’s natural glory and open spaces to create the atmospheric and wide-spanning Big Wild sound, which today traverses electronic, indie, pop and beyond.
Since officially launching in 2012, Big Wild has become one of the fastest-rising dance/electronic artists in recent years. He first broke out with the 2015 track, “Aftergold,” which topped the Spotify Global Viral Chart upon release. He followed the success of “Aftergold” with his debut EP, “Invincible,” in February 2017.
In February 2019, Big Wild released his debut album, “Superdream,” on Counter Records. The album saw Stell pushing the boundaries as a producer and artist like never before. He served as the primary lyricist, singer and songwriter for the first time. Each song is diverse in sound and scope and represents the full spectrum of emotions and experiences that are central to the essence of being.
“The album was inspired by a need to create music that was a greater reflection of who I am now,” Stell said. “This led me to feature my voice and songwriting as the main focus for the first time ever. I wanted to create a personal record that people could relate to using my own life experiences. When I listen to ‘Superdream,’ it feels more like me than any of my other music.”
“The Efferusphere,” Big Wild’s sophomore album, was released in September 2022. The album journeys into new soundscapes for the Portland-native, highlighting alternative, indie, dance and even psychedelic rock influences.
As a performer, Big Wild is one of the most progressive live acts on the electronic circuit today. His live show has him switching between multiple instruments — drum pads, synths, keyboards and live vocals — to deliver unique energetic performances every night.