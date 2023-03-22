ST. PETERSBURG — Stars of the Sixties will roll into the Tampa Bay area for one night only, bringing an unforgettable lineup of entertainers to the stage on Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $46. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The concert will feature performances by Jay and the Americans, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, the Cyrkle and the Vogues, as well as an appearance by PBS star Chris Ruggiero.
Jay & the Americans take the stage singing all their hits with original members Sandy Deanne, Howie Kane and Marty Sanders joined by powerhouse lead Jay Reincke. They will serve up renditions of songs such as “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Walkin’ in the Rain,” “Only in America,” “She Cried,” “Let’s Lock the Door (And Throw Away the Key)” and more. With 18 charted hits and five Top 10 records, few bands ever reached the heights of Jay and the Americans.
Gary Lewis & the Playboys started their career in 1965 at the top of the charts with “This Diamond Ring.” In total, their first seven releases hit Billboard’s Top 10 — among them “Count Me In,” “Save Your Heart for Me,” “Everybody Loves a Clown,” “She’s Just My Style,” and “Sure Gonna Miss Her.” Lewis still sounds just like his records and tells the stories only he can tell — growing up in Hollywood the son of one of the most famous stars on the planet, becoming one of the biggest rock stars of the ’60s and touring the world with hits everyone knows and loves.
Also performing will be The Cyrkle, reunited with their original lead singer after 50 years. The band is known for hits such as “Red Rubber Ball” and “Turn Down Day.” The Vogues also will perform, singing hits such as “Turn Around, Look at Me,” “You’re the One,” “5 O’Clock World,” and “My Special Angel.”