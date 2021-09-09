Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Club will host its annual remembrance of 9/11 at its September meeting on Friday, Sept. 10, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Social time starts at 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon.
The speaker for the event is Capt. Matt Bruce, radio talk show host of “The Captain’s America — Third Watch.” Captain Bruce is a combat wounded Vietnam veteran, a retired fire-rescue captain, and a first responder to the World Trade Center on 9/11. He has also filled many other service and patriotic roles and will speak about his 9/11 experiences and the importance of remembrance and the need for constant vigilance in order to keep America free.
The cost of the meal is $26. Advance reservations must be made by mailing a check to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. No walk-ups can be accommodated.
Car & truck show
ST. PETERSBURG — An open car and truck show will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 4360 Park St., St Petersburg.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship at the St. Petersburg College.
It is free to come and browse. To enter a vehicle in the show, the cost is $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. To pre-register, email okayz8@knology.net or text 727-459-3688. There will be door prizes, trophies, silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Corvette, truck & motorcycle show
SEMINOLE — An open Corvette, truck and motorcycle show will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
All vehicles are welcome to enter the show for a chance to win awards in Best of Show or Overall Best of Show in Division. Entry fees are $25 for preregistration and $30 at the gate.
The show will also feature a DJ playing songs, 50/50 raffle by Suncoast Corvette Club, trivia contests, gifts, a $100 award for the club with the most cars (minimum of 10), and more.
This a free, outdoor event.
Tampa Bay Women’s Expo
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Times will present the Tampa Bay Women’s Expo Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the entertainment hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa.
Admission is free to this family event. The expo will provide an interactive environment with experiences in health and wellness, self-care, fashion, business, cosmetics and more. Seminars will be taking place throughout the day.
The first 500 people will receive a swag bag. Tickets can be reserved online at www.tampabaywomensexpo.com.
I Like It Hot! Festival
LARGO — The annual I Like It Hot! Festival will run Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at the Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is one of the largest gourmet spicy food festivals in the state and features food vendors from all around Florida that will have hundreds of spicy foods available to sample and purchase. The festival also will include a pepper-eating contest, hot sauce, barbecue sauce and salsa competitions, a whip cracking demonstration and more.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.ilikeithotfestival.com.
Community Trunk Flea
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s special events division will host a Community Trunk Flea Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to noon, at Long Center Recreation Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Residents of Clearwater are invited to load up their vehicles and sell their items from the backs of their cars in a community garage sale. The city will take care of the marketing and advertising while you sell.
Space is limited. Cost is $20 per parking space. For information and to register, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/community-trunk-flea.
Senior Solos
PINELLAS PARK — Senior Solos will take place Monday, Sept. 13, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., Pinellas Park.
The gathering is for singles, men and ladies, over age 50. Attendees may bring a dish for four to five people. Cost is $2 for those who bring a dish, or $5 for those without a dish.
For information, call 727-369-5694.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will have a luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Country Club, 525 N. Betty Lane, Clearwater.
The Foster Grandparent Program will be presented by Kim Skrovanek and Anija Fort. All school personnel and friends of education are invited. Reservations must be made by Sept. 8. Email npcrea@gmail.com.
St. Patrick Catholic School Fun Fair
LARGO — The 55th annual St. Patrick Catholic School Fun Fair will run Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 16-19, at St. Patrick Catholic School, 1501 Trotter Road, Largo.
“Celebrate Good Times, Come On,” this year’s theme, reflects the hope of all after a year of suffering through the pandemic. Along with the carnival rides and games, the fair will include a silent auction, raffles and food specialties such as sausage and peppers, fried dough, hamburgers, desserts, hot dogs and pizza. Ride bands and food and game tickets can be purchased at presale discount prices. There will be a beer garden, entertainment, and a flea market. Entertainment will include a DJ for Alumni Night on Friday; and Reverend Barry and the Funk on Saturday.
The flea market will be presented Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor and outdoor spots are available.
For information, visit www.stpatrickcatholic.org or email pruppel@stpatrickcatholic.org.
LCC September Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The September Luncheon and Show will take place Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Enjoy the company of friends and family during this “Apple Fest” themed lunch. The event will feature “a delicious lunch, dessert and high-quality entertainment.” Cost is $14 per person. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the Largo Community Center. For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Sip and Slide
BELLEAIR — Belleair Community Foundation Sip and Slide will be presented Friday, Sept. 17, 5 to 8:30 p.m., at Doyle Park, 499 Rosery Road, Belleair.
Grab a towel and the family for fun with your neighbors. Water slides will be set up, plus other games with prizes. There will be free hot dogs, chips and soda. For information, visit bcfworks.org/sip-slide.
Float-In Movie
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present a Float-In Movie on Friday, Sept. 17, at Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk, approximately 7:30 p.m. Attendees can hang out and watch a movie in the pool. Single person floats are allowed. Concessions will be available. Cost is $6 a person. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets are limited.
The movie will be “The Addams Family.”
Oakhurst United food drive
SEMINOLE — A “touchless” food drive will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Participants are asked to drive through and pop the trunk of their car to donate food. Volunteers at the church will retrieve donations. The food drive will benefit local food pantries.
The church is seeking nonperishable donations such as black beans, cold cereal, macaroni and cheese, jelly, tuna, canned potatoes, nutritional drinks, canned fruit, powdered milk, oatmeal in individual packages, pasta, spaghetti sauce, pasta sides, peanut butter, regular rice, rice sides, tomato paste, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, Vienna sausages and soup.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night will be presented Saturday, Sept. 18, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The theme of the event will be “Enchanted Garden Party.” Fathers and daughters of all ages will enjoy an entertaining night of dinner, dancing and a souvenir. The cost is $40 per couple and $13 for each additional daughter.
Tickets for this event are available now and can be purchased at Highland Recreation Complex, Southwest Recreation Complex or at the Largo Community Center. For more information, visit LargoEvents.com or call 727-518-3131.
UFWOP Peace Pole gathering
DUNEDIN — The United Faith's Walk of Peace committee will host a gathering Tuesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., at the Peace Pole in Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
Those gathered will celebrate the International Day of Peace. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and wear a UFWOP T-shirt. There will be music and prayers. The event will last about 30 minutes.
For information, visit www.unitedfaithswalkofpeace.org.
Clearwater Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of a movie series hosted by the city of Clearwater’s special events division, “Soul” will be shown Friday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
“Soul” is a 2020 computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs, and food or drinks. Alcohol will not be permitted. Pets are not permitted except for assistance animals. The event is free.
For information, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/movie-series.
Clearwater Taste Fest
CLEARWATER — Amplify Clearwater will host the annual Taste Fest event Friday, Sept. 24, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.
The event will showcase more than 30 local restaurants from the Clearwater area, as well as wine and craft beers. The event will be presented in conjunction with Clearwater Offshore National’s VIP party and meet-and-greet. The VIP party and meet-and-greet will also be held at CMA prior to Taste Fest.
This will be a special ticketed event. For information, visit www.amplifyclearwater.com/TasteFest.
Fourth Saturday block pARTy
PINELLAS PARK — The Fourth Saturday block pARTy will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, 4 to 9 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Art Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Pinellas Arts Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery and the Complete Sweet Shoppe. The businesses open their doors for the Fourth Saturday block pARTy, and invite the entire community to come be part of the art.
For information, call 727-369-5856.
Hibiscus Show & Sale
PINELLAS PARK — A hibiscus show and sale will be presented Sunday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how local enthusiasts successfully grow tropical hibiscus in the Tampa Bay area. Tips will include where to plant, proper pruning techniques, and insect and disease identification.
Dunedin International Chorale
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin International Chorale will host its first practice of the season Monday, Sept. 27, at 6:45 p.m.
Singers are welcome to attend. The group is seeking new members — especially altos, tenors and basses.
“Although not required, we encourage fully COVID-19 vaccinated or masked singers to participate in our practice and performance dates,” a notice from the group stated.
For information, including the location of the upcoming practice and season performance dates, call 727-647-0245 or 727-738-1111.
How to Write a Gripping First Page
SAFETY HARBOR — Author Gabi Justice, winner of the 2020 Florida Book Award silver medal for her young adult romance novel “Dog Girl,” will present a writing workshop Thursday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Justice will present “How to Write a Gripping First Page.” The workshop is open writers of all ages.
The workshop will offer tips on how to hook a reader, an agent, or a publisher in the first 250 words of a novel. Justice will explain the key elements that instantly draw a reader’s attention. Attendees are encouraged to bring their first page to the workshop for an in-depth review. Justice’s book will be available for sale and signing after the workshop. For more information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
The author spent most of her adult life writing editorial copy for local magazines after graduating from the University of South Florida. Florida provides the settings for all her coming-of-age stories that highlight bullying, misjudgment, acceptance, and teen anxiety. Her main characters are goal-oriented teenage girls with a drive that can be fierce and dangerous. For more information, visit www.gabijustice.com.
Largo Market
LARGO — The city of Largo Recreation, Parks & Arts Department will host its Largo Market on Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The market features local vendors. There is no cost to browse.
Pinellas Federated Republican Women
CLEARWATER — Pinellas Federated Republican Women will host the forum, “Critical Race Theory, Woke or Awake? Taking back our schools.” The forum will be presented Saturday, Oct. 2, noon, at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
The event will include a plated luncheon. The cost is $35 and prepayment reservations are required.
Forum presenters include Nick Adams, best-selling author, columnist, and founder of F.L.A.G.; Denisha Merriweather, spokesperson for the American Federation for Children and founder of Black Minds Matter; and Pinellas County teacher and School Board District 6 candidate, Stephanie Meyer.
Pinellas Federated Republican Women is a chartered member club of the National Federation of Republican Women, founded in 1938, and is the largest grassroots Republican women's organization in the country with tens of thousands of active members in local clubs across the nation.
Seating is limited. For information on how to reserve a seat, email Jackie Ceren at pfrw2020@gmail.com or call 630-417-2732.
Belleair Garden Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club is accepting donations for the annual Junk & Jewels Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Belleair Garden Club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair.
Other drop-dates include Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, at the club. Club members will be on hand on all drop-off dates to accept donations. Items sought include eclectic junk, jewelry, housewares, artwork, books, handbags, scarves, hats, belts, shoes and table top décor. Items that will not be accepted include furniture, electronics and appliances. Other items may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
The Belleair Garden Club, a nonprofit organization in its 71st year, raises funds to support scholarship and historic preservation programs in the community. For information about donating to the “Junk & Jewels” fundraiser or club membership, call Jan 727-412-2344 or visit www.belleairgardenclub.com.
Clearwater Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of a movie series hosted by the city of Clearwater’s special events division, “Cars 3” will be shown Friday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater.
“Cars 3” is a 2017 computer-animated comedy-adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs, and food or drinks. Alcohol will not be permitted. Pets are not permitted except for assistance animals. The event is free.
For information, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/movie-series.
Community Trunk Flea
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s special events division will host a Community Trunk Flea Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to noon, at Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
Residents of Clearwater are invited to load up their vehicles and sell their items from the backs of their cars in a community garage sale. The city will take care of the marketing and advertising while you sell.
Space is limited. Cost is $20 per parking space. For information and to register, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/community-trunk-flea.
Author event at St. Pete Beach Library
ST. PETE BEACH — Local author Deb Carson will present a free book talk Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3 to 4 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach.
Carson will share anecdotes from her new book “Becoming FLO, A Mostly True Story.” The book features the inspiring, real life story of one of Ringling's most famous clowns. Albert White was a 16-year-old Orthodox Jewish boy who fled from his abusive, homophobic Baltimore home in 1920, joined the circus, and found fame and her true self as a performer named Flo. White appeared in movies, on stage and, until 40 years after her death, was known to her family, including niece Deb Carson, as Uncle Albert.
Seating is limited. For information, email debcarsonwrites@gmail.com.
October luncheon and show
LARGO — The October luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The theme of the lunch will be “Rattle Them Bones.” Attendees will enjoy lunch, dessert, and entertainment. Cost is $14 a person. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets are available at the Largo Community Center. For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
United Faith’s Walk of Peace
DUNEDIN — The sixth annual United Faith's Walk of Peace event is currently planned for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m., beginning at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin.
Attendees will walk to Weaver Park in downtown Dunedin. The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 31. The walk is about 1.8 miles total in length.
For information, visit www.unitedfaithswalkofpeace.org.
Belleair Garden Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club is accepting donations for the annual Junk & Jewels Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Belleair Garden Club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair.
Club members will be on hand to accept donations. Items sought include eclectic junk, jewelry, housewares, artwork, books, handbags, scarves, hats, belts, shoes and table top décor. Items that will not be accepted include furniture, electronics and appliances. Other items may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
The Belleair Garden Club, a nonprofit organization in its 71st year, raises funds to support scholarship and historic preservation programs in the community. For information about donating to the “Junk & Jewels” fundraiser or club membership, call Jan 727-412-2344 or visit www.belleairgardenclub.com.
Largo Market
LARGO — The city of Largo Recreation, Parks & Arts Department will host its Largo Market on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The market features local vendors. There is no cost to browse.
Belleair Garden Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club is accepting donations for the annual Junk & Jewels Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Belleair Garden Club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair.
Club members will be on hand to accept donations. Items sought include eclectic junk, jewelry, housewares, artwork, books, handbags, scarves, hats, belts, shoes and table top décor. Items that will not be accepted include furniture, electronics and appliances. Other items may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
The Belleair Garden Club, a nonprofit organization in its 71st year, raises funds to support scholarship and historic preservation programs in the community. For information about donating to the “Junk & Jewels” fundraiser or club membership, call Jan 727-412-2344 or visit www.belleairgardenclub.com.