ST. PETERSBURG — Renowned Louisiana Cajun-blues guitarist Tab Benoit is on tour, bringing live music back to the world in socially-distanced performances.
Benoit will perform Sunday, Jan. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person for adults 21 and older. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com/event/tab-benoit.
The St. Pete show will kick off Benoit’s winter-spring tour and will be followed by stops in Boca Raton and Tallahassee the first week of February. The tour comes on the heels of Benoit’s concert in November at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium. That show was livestreamed worldwide and featured blues guitar queen Samantha Fish. Last year, Benoit also was named to the 30 Best Blues Guitarists in the World Today list compiled by Guitar World. He co-authored “Blues Therapy,” a recently released book about the blues and mental illness.
Benoit — who's always been known for his environmental activism — performed two nights in his hometown of Houma at the 16th annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival. He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture “Hurricane on the Bayou,” a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.
Benoit produced a CD to help restore Louisiana’s coastal wetlands. Benoit was recently inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in the spring of 2020.
Benoit has launched his own imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records with partner and manager Rueben Williams. The label has thus far released albums by such established artists as Eric McFadden, JP Soars, Alastair Greene, Damon Fowler, Eric Johanson, Jeff McCarty, and Dash Rip Rock.
According to the venue website, Jannus Live is committed to the health and safety of its guests. Face coverings and/or masks are strongly encouraged when indoors or social distancing is difficult. Contactless payment or credit cards are preferred whenever possible. Those who feel sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 recently are asked to stay home.