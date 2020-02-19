CLEARWATER — It’s a tried-and-true recipe for Clearwater: Combine fresh seafood and spicy-hot blues on a placid February weekend.
This year’s Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23, at the scenic Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. Gates will open at 1 p.m. General admission is free. VIP tickets also are available. For more information and to purchase VIP or reserved seating tickets, visit Sea-Blues.com.
Event organizers are promising a weekend full of authentic blues music served with a side of fresh, mouth-watering seafood. While enjoying great live performances, attendees also have an opportunity to experience Gulf Coast cuisine as vendors dish up selections such as jumbo shrimp, crab cakes, oysters, crawfish and gumbo.
Saturday’s performers include Allen Stone, Southern Avenue, Brandon Santini, RJ Howson, Reverend Barry & the Funk, and Someday Honey. Sunday’s lineup features Tab Benoit, Victor Wainwright & the Train, Heather Gillis, Betty Fox Horn Band, and the Broadcast. Doyle Bramhall II was originally slated to perform, but due to personal reasons will not be appearing at this year’s festival.
Victor Wainright — a composer, producer, vocalist and award-winning piano player — is hitting the Sea-Blues Festival shortly after his appearance Feb. 15 at the 11th annual Boogie Woogie Blues Stomp at the Palladium in St. Petersburg. This high-octane, dynamic performer and recording artist won the BMA’s Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year award in 2013, 2014, and 2017, and has won several other music awards over the past 10 years.
Though he got his start playing genuine rock ’n’ roll honky-tonk, the entertainer has broadened his artistic scope over the years as he finds inspiration in virtually every corner of the blues. From his home in Georgia, Wainwright’s hunger for discovering new music has taken him around the world. His travels have helped him develop a passion for entertaining and creating progressive roots music in an effort to move the art form forward.
Speaking of hunger: Wainwright also enjoys the kind of fresh seafood that’s always a part of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.
“Growing up in coastal Savannah, Georgia, we always enjoyed big gatherings with local fresh seafood,” Wainwright tells Tampa Bay Newspapers. “One of the favorites was ‘low country boil,’ a huge pot of fresh shrimp, crawdads, corn, potatoes and sausage boiled with old bay and other seasonings. Warms the heart and soul, while filling the belly.”
Wainwright has a fondness for playing outdoor festivals.
“As a performer, my favorite music festival experiences have always involved looking out from the stage and appreciating the wide variety of people that we have the fortunate opportunity to entertain,” he said. “Everyone’s there to have fun, and I especially like looking out and seeing whole families together, and children running around. This is in contrast to growing up in the circuit playing juke joints where you don’t see that. It’s a really beautiful thing.”
Wainwright has played on several Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruises, and he has toured nationally and internationally, including many prestigious blues festivals, both solo and with his band. His album “Victor Wainwright & the Train” was released on Ruf Records in 2018 and was nominated for a Grammy in 2019. According to the performer, he and the band have new music on the way.
“We have just finished mixing the followup to our 2019 Grammy-nominated album,” Wainwright said. “The new album will be titled ‘Memphis Loud.’ We got everyone back involved that was there for the last one and then some. If you were to stick a pin in the post-millennium U.S. roots scene, you’d find this new music at the heart the action, breaking all the rules, while making people smile ear to ear!”
Attendees of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will have a chance to sample Wainwright’s sound when he takes the stage Sunday, Feb. 23.
“Our live show is electrifying, huge and filled with positive energy,” Wainwright said. “As always, we’ll pour our hearts out on that stage, and leave nothing behind. We always have a wonderful time together, and that will be obvious. What I hope people take away from seeing us live, is a joy to the music we share, and an understanding that we are all celebrating the same thing, even though we come from many different places, and many different directions. We share the common language and love for music.”
Allen Stone headlines the festival lineup Saturday, Feb. 22.
From Chewelah, Washington, where he grew up and has since returned, Stone tells a story of rock bottoms, disappointments and eventual salvation. After his last album release, things were not panning out as expected for him. In 2015, Stone released “Radius,” his second LP. It was his first on a major label: a dream since he began to gain notoriety and recognition following his self-released, self-titled debut in 2012.
“It was the first time anyone had talked about my music, I’d ever been written up in a publication, I’d ever gotten paid more than $300 for a gig,” Stone said in a press release from ATO Records. “That was an exciting time and it led me to a deal with Capitol.”
He toured relentless to support “Radius,” but he found that this wasn’t the dream it was cut out to be, despite his positivity and excitement to make his big break in the world.
“I think in the back of my mind it felt like this was going to be the catapult which led me into being a household name, all the things you dream of, playing arenas, singing with your idols,” he said. “I figured ‘Radius’ would cement me in the minds’ eye of the American culture. It just didn’t work out.”
Expectations dashed, Stone realized how little control he had over his own destiny, how little he actually had to lose. What he took from the lesson was that there’s no use holding back.
Stone’s new album “Building Balance” is a textured amalgam of R&B and soul, putting front and center a fully evolved artist who has grown into his own and learned to balance and appreciate all parts of his life: the vices of the past and the gifts of the present, career and family, the brilliant highs and discouraging lows.
Stone still has his sights on big things, but he’s not feeling so extreme in his expectations.
“It might be that I’m getting older,” he said. “I don’t have time to write about anything that isn’t deeply personal.”
Five-piece blues and soul blues band Southern Avenue also performs Saturday.
Southern Avenue combines the talents of a prodigiously talented set of young musicians who bring their individual backgrounds to the table to create music that carries the Southern soul legacy into the 21st century, spanning the band members’ wide-ranging musical interests while showcasing the powerful chemistry and electrifying live show that they’ve honed through extensive stage and studio experience. Since the release of their debut, Southern Avenue has played in over a dozen countries and wowed audiences at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest and Lockn’.
Guitar phenom Ori Naftaly originally built his reputation in his native Israel before joining forces with deeply expressive Memphis-bred singer Tierinii Jackson and her subtly powerful drummer sister Tikyra Jackson. The band’s lineup is rounded out by versatile keyboardist Jeremy Powell, an early alumnus of Stax Records’ renowned music academy.
The seeds for Southern Avenue’s birth were first planted when Naftaly — who’d grown up in Israel with a deep-rooted passion for American soul, blues and funk — came to Memphis in 2013 to compete in the prestigious International Blues Challenge. Although his talents were embraced by American audiences, Naftaly felt constrained in his own band, feeling the need to embrace a more expansive musical vision. That opportunity arrived when he met Tierinii, who’d gotten her start singing in church, before performing in a series of cover bands and theatrical projects.
Despite not having a record deal at the time, Southern Avenue quickly found success touring in America and Europe. They won additional attention playing some high-profile festivals and making it to the finals in the International Blues Challenge.
“Keep On,” their second album, was released in May 2019 via Concord Records. On the new album, the dynamic outfit expands its gritty musical vision to embrace new musical challenges and a more expansive creative vision.
Tab Benoit will headline the festival lineup Sunday, Feb. 23.
Born in 1967, Benoit grew up in Houma, Louisiana. A Cajun man who knows his blues, he began playing guitar as a teen when he hung out at the Blues Box, a ramshackle music club and cultural center in Baton Rouge. Learning the ropes from guitarist and club owner Tabby Thomas, Benoit played alongside some high-profile regulars such as Raful Neal and Henry Gray.
Soon, Benoit established his own band. His stripped-down bass-and-drums unit was propelled by Benoit’s solid guitar skills and leathery, Cajun-spiced vocal attack. He took his show on the road in the early ’90s and hasn’t stopped since.
Coolers, food and drink will not be admitted into the park. One sealed bottle of water per person is allowed. Chairs and blankets also are permitted. Pets are not allowed. Assistance animals are permitted. Umbrellas, large bags, fireworks, laser pointers, tents, canopies, drones and illegal weapons are not permitted.
For more information, visit Sea-Blues.com.