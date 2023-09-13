CLEARWATER — Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will perform Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For the Jersey Shore rock outfit, comfortable has never been a word associated with their brand of raucous, roots-tinged rock and bluesy reverie. The band has flourished with more than 30 albums, releasing 12 studio albums since 1976. Rolling Stone named their early release “Hearts of Stone” as one of the "top 100 albums of the ’70s and ’80s." Over the years, the band has racked up thousands of live performances around the globe, attracted a legion of famously-dedicated and enthusiastic fans, and forged a vibrant legacy of classic songs that have become hits to their worldwide fan base.
"With the Jukes, you’re out there every night leading this great rock n’ roll circus, giving it everything you’ve got," said Southside Johnny Lyon, who was recently inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame by close friend Jon Bon Jovi.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974, and though they carried over a significant influence and some key personnel from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of an R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition. Organized by singer Lyon, guitarist/songwriter Steve Van Zandt — who decamped for the E Street Band in 1975, but continued to produce, manage, and write songs for the Jukes ¬— and Richie Rosenberg, the band is well known for their high-energy live shows and no-holds-barred songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Havin’ a Party,” “The Fever,” “Talk to Me,” “Trapped Again,” and “This Time It’s For Real.”