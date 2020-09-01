There is something unique about “Phineas and Ferb,” the animated musical comedy television series produced by Disney Television Animation: Of all the shows that aired on the Disney Channel in the last 20 years, it seems the least Disney-fied. Admittedly, had my daughter not been around when the show officially premiered in 2008, I might not have been aware of the show at all. Fortunately, it became a favorite in our household, allowing me to discover the wild and surreal antics of Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher as they find increasingly elaborate — and often absurd — ways to enjoy each day of their summer vacation.
“Phineas and Ferb” incorporates elements of classic Looney Tunes cartoons, with a distinct link to the style of animation established by Tex Avery. Its characters are visually simple by design, as the show’s creators wanted fans of the show — specifically kids — to be able to draw them. In terms of design, there also are connections to on Matt Groening's “The Simpsons” as well as Nickelodeon animated series such as “Rocko's Modern Life.”
Released Aug. 28 on Disney+, “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” is actually the second feature-length film spun off from the series, following 2011’s “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension.” According to filmmakers, the events of the film take place before the final episode of the series, which aired in June 2015.
Honestly, there isn’t much going on here that fans of the franchise haven’t already seen. The series follows a very simple formula: It’s summer vacation, and every day Phineas has a moment of inspiration and tells Ferb “I know what we’re going to do today.” In most episodes, their plans involve the construction of some impossible and clearly dangerous project that will provide them and their friends with the day’s source of fun and amusement. Meanwhile, Candace, their older sister, spends each day trying to expose her brothers’ actions to her mother, but always fails.
As the new telemovie’s title suggests, the story is more Candace-centric than usual, but all the characters are consistent with their well-established roles within this expanded scenario. The movie offers a fun and entertaining ride — much like the elaborate construction projects helmed by Phineas and Ferb — even if it doesn’t explore any new territory.
In this new adventure, Candace — who is convinced that the universe is against her — is abducted and whisked across the galaxy to a far-flung planet ruled by Super Super Big Doctor, an alien who seems to empathize with Candace’s plight. Phineas and Ferb, along with a number of their friends, set out to rescue her. Dr. Doofenshmirtz joins the crusade, because his daughter Vanessa was also abducted. Perry the Platypus, Phineas and Ferb's pet who doubles as a spy for OWCA (Organization Without a Cool Acronym), follows them.
The magic here is that Candace discovers that she is just as resourceful and talented as her brothers. Despite her existential crisis, she learns that there is purpose and meaning to her life.
The film’s voice cast features Vincent Martella as Phineas, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb, Dan Povenmire as Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry, Olivia Olson as Vanessa, Ali Wong as Super Super Big Doctor, Caroline Rhea as Mom and Richard O'Brien as Dad.
Considering that it has only been five years since the series finale, and that the franchise hasn’t even celebrated its 20th birthday yet, I am not sure that it is appropriate to speak of “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” in terms of nostalgia — and yet, the film evokes that sentimental response. It is a panacea for symptoms of homesickness that you hadn’t yet diagnosed, and a brief respite from the pandemic summer of quarantine and social distancing.
I mentioned that the franchise is quite unlike anything else in the sprawling Disney empire, but it does call to mind Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, who never grow up. For Phineas and Ferb, summer seems to be a perpetual state. They, along with Candace and their many friends, create their own Neverland on a daily basis. Even at my age, I can remember thinking some summer days would never end.
Right now, I think we all long to live through one of our own endless childhood summer days.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 13-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
After singing “Such a Beautiful Day” — an opening song that reveals Candace’s obsession with busting her brothers — the story begins when she sees Phineas and Ferb building another crazy invention. When their mom comes home, she tries to bust them. As usual, something crazy happens and she fails. She gets upset and she feels like the universe is against her. While she is talking with Vanessa, they both get kidnapped by aliens. Phineas and Ferb find out about this and they and their friends go to space to rescue them. However, Candace isn’t sure if she wants to leave when she discovers that she is special to the aliens of planet Feebla-Oot.
It’s been a while since I watched the show, but I noticed some differences. For example, the movie centers more around Candace. Also, the animation changed slightly.
The story shows that you should appreciate your family and people close to you, and I think that’s the message they were trying to send. I think right now I can apply this theme to my own life because my family and I need to support each other during the pandemic.
One of the story’s complications is when Phineas and Ferb find out more about Feebla-Oot. When they realize how much danger Candace is in, they are more determined to save their sister. The most powerful part of the movie is where Phineas and Ferb gave Candace their gift, because it’s the part where her perspective begins to change.
I liked the music and the characters. I also liked it when the characters broke the fourth wall, which I remember was common in the series. Specifically, they can hear the background music and they talk about it, and they sometimes question their logic.
My favorite character is probably Isabella because she is the most responsible one in the group other than Candace, and she leads her friends in the rescue.
When I was watching the film, I felt happy and nostalgic. I thought that it was a great movie. I would recommend this movie to friends who liked the series because it was a good way to continue the story.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. B.C. Zumpe, Lee’s 13-year-old daughter, is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.