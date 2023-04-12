TAMPA — The multi-award-winning musical artist Juan Luis Guerra will bring his “Entre Mar y Palmeras Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one performance on Sunday, April 23, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $83.24. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The concert, presented by Loud And Live — a South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company — will feature songs from Guerra’s most recent albums "Entre Mar y Palmeras" and "Privé," which include hits such as "Rosalía," "El Farolito," "Visa Para un Sueño," "La Bilirrubina," "Niágara en Bicicleta," "Las Avispas," "A Pedir su Mano," "Kitipun" and "Pambiche de Novia," among many others.
Guerra is one of the most internationally recognized artists from the Dominican Republic. After graduating from Berklee College of Music he recorded his first album "Soplando" with a group of local musicians who later became known as Juan Luis Guerra and 440.
In 1989, his album "Ojalá que llueva café" catapulted him to international fame. In 2007, he released "La llave de mi corazón" which was awarded a Grammy, five Latin Grammys, six Cassandra Awards, four Billboard Awards, and two Premios Lo Nuestro. Guerra has toured and sold out at venues all over the world, and has collaborated with artists such as Tony Bennet, Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi, Enrique Iglesias, Juanes, Maná, Diego Torres, Nelly Furtado and others.
Guerra's concerts count on state-of-the-art production, lighting and sound elements designed to please an audience that has accompanied him throughout his successful career.
Guerra's "Entre Mar y Palmeras Tour," which started in March 2022, visited cities in Spain, the United States, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Chile.
For more information about Guerra, visit www.juanluisguerra.com/tour.