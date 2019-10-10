A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Gemini Man’
- Genre: Thriller and action
- Cast: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong
- Director: Ang Lee
- Rated: PG-13
“Gemini Man” is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.
‘The Addams Family’
- Genre: Comedy, animation and family
- Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney and Elsie Fisher
- Directors: Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan
- Rated: PG
Long adored for being creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, The Addams Family returns to the big screen this Halloween in a way you haven’t seen them before.
In the first animated film featuring this iconic family, Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester, and Grandma join a lively cast of characters to remind us why they are the most eccentric family in the neighborhood. Except in this case, they are the most eccentric family in the run-down mansion on top of a fog-surrounded hill in New Jersey. Happily ensconced in their Addams way of life for years, Gomez and Morticia prepare for a visit from their extended family for Pugsley’s “Sabre Mazurka,” a rite of passage ceremony to prove he is ready to become an Addams Family man.
Little does the family know, their neighbor down the hill — design TV phenom Margaux Needler — is constructing a prefabricated community, replete with technicolor pop and perfectionism. When the fog lifts, Margaux is disconcerted to see The Addams Family mansion — the one thing standing between her dream of selling all the houses in the neighborhood and being adored as a TV personality forever.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Mary’
- Genre: Horror and thriller
- Cast: Owen Teague, Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Jennifer Esposito and Stefanie Scott
- Director: Michael Goi
- Rated: R
David (Gary Oldman) is a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family. Strangely drawn to an abandoned ship that is up for auction, David impulsively buys the boat, believing it will be his family’s ticket to happiness and prosperity. But soon after they embark on their maiden journey, strange and frightening events begin to terrorize David and his family, causing them to turn on one another and doubt their own sanity.
With tensions high, the ship drifts off course, and it becomes horrifyingly clear that they are being lured to an even greater evil out at sea.
‘Parasite’
- Genre: Thriller, action and horror
- Cast: Lee Sun-Kyun, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-Dam and Chang Hyae-Jin
- Directors: Bong Joon-Ho and Cho Yeo-Jeong
- Rated: R
Meet the Park family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else.
Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.
By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, “Parasite” showcases a modern master at the top of his game.
‘Jexi’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp, Rose Byrne, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Ron Funches and Charlyne Yi
- Directors: Jon Lucas and Scott Moore
- Rated: R
Phil (Adam DeVine) has a major dependency issue — he’s addicted to his phone.
He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change.
When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature: Jexi (Rose Byrne), an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi’s artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.
‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’
- Genre: Drama, thriller and crime
- Cast: Aaron Paul, Charles Baker, Matt Jones and Jonathan Banks
- Director: Vince Gilligan
- Not rated
The Netflix television event “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). The film also will be shown in select theaters.
In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad.” The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
‘The King’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp and Thomasin McKenzie
- Director: David Michod
- Rated: R
Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people.
But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).
Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Edgerton, “The King” will be released in select theaters Oct. 11 and on digital streaming Nov. 1 through Netflix.