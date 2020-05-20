CLEARWATER — “Whose Live Anyway,” a new improv tour inspired by and starring cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” will be presented Thursday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show will serve up 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members include Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. The ensemble will leave audiences laughing with the very witty scenes they invent from prompts. Audience participation is key to the show, so attendees are encouraged to bring their suggestions – some may be asked to join the cast on stage.
“Whose Live Anyway” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed. Some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.