A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’
- Genre: Family comedy
- Cast: Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, Russell Wong and John Cleese
- Director: Walt Becker
- Rated: PG
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.
While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big.
The film will be simultaneously released theatrically and digitally on Paramount+ on Nov. 10.
‘Home Sweet Home Alone’
- Genre: Christmas comedy
- Cast: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell
- Director: Dan Mazer
- Rated: PG
Max Mercer (Archie Yates ) is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays.
So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers … and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.
The film is set to be released exclusively on Disney+ Nov. 12,
‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’
- Genre: Musical drama
- Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens
- Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Rated: PG-13
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of “Rent.”
The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; and an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
The film will have a limited theatrical release Nov. 12 before streaming on Netflix on Nov. 19.
‘Apex’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Neal McDonough and Bruce Willis
- Director: Edward John Drake
- Not rated
Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop James Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex.
Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.
The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 12 through RLJE Films.
‘Julia’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Julie Cohen and Betsy West
- Rated: PG-13
“Julia” brings to life the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women.
Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child's 12-year struggle to create and publish the revolutionary “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” (1961), which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, and her rapid ascent to become the country’s most unlikely television star. It’s the empowering story of a woman who found her purpose — and her fame — at 50, and took America along on the whole delicious journey.
The film is scheduled for a limited release Nov. 12 through Sony Pictures Classics.
‘Night Raiders’
- Genre: Dystopian science fiction
- Cast: Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Alex Tarrant, Amanda Plummer, Gail Maurice, and Violet Nelson
- Director: Danis Goulet
- Not rated
It’s 2043. In a dystopian future, a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are considered property of the regime, which trains them to fight.
A desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a state children’s academy and get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the indigenous peoples of North America, “Night Raiders” is a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.
The film is scheduled for release Nov. 12 through Samuel Goldwyn Films.