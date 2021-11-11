LARGO — The Klezmatics will perform Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 17-18, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Klezmatics recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. That translates into more than 30 years of transforming the Yiddish and klezmer world and utilizing Yiddish music as a voice for social justice, change, and to bring awareness to the oppressed.
The Klezmatics are world-renowned and Grammy-winning superstars of the klezmer world. They erupted out of New York City’s East Village in 1986 and revitalized klezmer for the new century with music that is steeped in Eastern European Jewish tradition and spirituality, while incorporating contemporary themes such as human rights and anti-fundamentalism with eclectic musical influences including Arab, African, Latin and Balkan rhythms, jazz and punk.
They have released nine albums of wild, spiritual, provocative, reflective, and ecstatically danceable music, forever redefining and transcending traditional labels.
Their work has extended to numerous theater, film, dance and television projects, including Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tony Kushner’s “A Dybbuk” and “It’s an Undoing World,” and Pilobolus Dance Theatre’s “Davenen.” The Klezmatics have reached millions through performances and features on CBS’s
“Late Night with David Letterman,” PBS’ “Great Performances,” BBC’s “Rhythms of the World,” BBC’s “John Peel Show,” and various NPR programs.
They have performed in over 20 countries at some of the most storied venues and renowned festivals worldwide, including Central Park Summerstage, Carnegie Hall, Pirineos Sur (Spain), Colours of Ostrava (Czech Republic), Pohoda Festival (Slovakia), Jazzsomer Graz (Austria), and the Heimatklänge Festival (Germany). The Klezmatics have garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout their career, including a 2006 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album for “Wonder Wheel: Lyrics by Woody Guthrie,” as well as a New York Jewish Music Award for Best Klezmer Band in 2006.