St. Pete’s Generator: USFCAM announces inaugural exhibition
TAMPA — Generator: USF Contemporary Art Museum — part of the Institute for Research in Art in the USF College of the Arts — will present its inaugural exhibition, “Superflex: This Is the Tip of the Iceberg,” running Oct. 6 through Nov. 22, in Harbor Hall Gallery, USF St. Petersburg, 1000 Third St. S., St. Petersburg.
Internationally renowned Danish artist collective Superflex blurs the lines of art, design, science, and activism using humor, play, and imagination to offer creative perspectives for challenging global social problems. An opening reception will take place on Friday, Oct. 6. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with an artist’s talk with Superflex founder Bjørn Christiansen in the Harbor Hall auditorium adjacent to the gallery space.
The exhibition explores a world where human life depends on coexistence with other species. Emerging from Superflex’s in-depth research into the deep sea, biodiversity and the climate, the installation immerses viewers in two parallel and interconnected realms — a terrestrial space unsettled by rising water and a submerged space in the ocean’s depths. This is to signify the impacts and consequences of climate change, especially relevant to Florida and its coastal communities, and prompting the imagination of a future in which all lifeforms coexist as ecological equals.
The exhibition features the viewer responsive animation “Vertical Migration” (2021), first exhibited in a 500-foot-high projection on the United Nations Secretariat Building in New York City during the 76th United Nations General Assembly. Highlighting the role of biodiversity as critical to the health of our oceans, the installation invites an intimate encounter with a siphonophore — a relative of the jellyfish — whose complex organisms function collectively.
Through this viewer experience, “Vertical Migration” provokes an interspecies perspective and an understanding of our common fate and future in a changing climate.
In addition to the opening reception, Generator: USFCAM will present a lecture by USF Associate Professor Joseph Dituri on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., in the Harbor Hall Auditorium. Dituri, who recently set a new world record by living underwater for 100 days, will speak about his unique research and experience submerged in a pressurized environment.
“Superflex: This Is the Tip of the Iceberg” is curated by Sarah Howard, USFCAM curator of social practice, and organized by USFCAM. Generator: USFCAM and its programs are supported by USF College of the Arts; USF St. Petersburg; the Florida Department of State, Florida Arts & Culture; the Lee & Victor Leavengood Endowment; the Stanton Storer Embrace the Arts Foundation; and the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership. Additional support was provided by Danish textile company Kvadrat.
Exhibition hours will be Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
An expansion of the University of South Florida College of The Arts’ Contemporary Art Museum, Generator is an incubator of new ideas and a place for expanded artistic experimentation. Primarily focused on the moving image and time-based contemporary art, Generator offers a new cultural dimension to St. Petersburg’s prominence as an arts destination while offering free public access to an inclusive space for creative exploration, research, and dialogue.
