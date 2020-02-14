CLEARWATER — Stand-up comedian Tom Papa will take the stage Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian under his belt, Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. A regular on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” Papa’s third hour-long stand-up special “Human Mule” premiered on Amazon and Hulu in 2017.
Papa was named as the new head writer and regular performer for the nationally syndicated public radio show “Live from Here,” the latest incarnation of the legendary radio show “A Prairie Home Companion.” He also is host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show “Come to Papa,” a weekly show featuring Papa exploring the funny side to life. His first book, “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas” was released in 2018 from St. Martin’s Press.