ST. PETERSBURG — Coheed and Cambria perform Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Coheed and Cambria have never been easy to pin down, genre-wise — existing at the intersection of prog, metal, and post-hardcore since their debut in the early 2000s — and in new songs from “Love Protocol” to “It Walks Among Us,” that’s clearly still the case. For the band’s latest album, “The Unheavenly Creatures,” Coheed and Cambria found creative satisfaction in abandoning any existing expectations. Musically on the new album, band members — including singer Claudio Sanchez, guitarist Travis Stever, bassist Zach Cooper and drummer Josh Eppard — decided that in order to properly take on this fully immersive world of music and fiction, they couldn’t rely on outside forces to oversee the making of the record. They needed to be fully in the driver’s seat, and thus stepped into the role of producing the album themselves.
“Concept records in themselves are not weird, but for a band to continue a concept over their discography can be a little intimidating to somebody on the outside,” Sanchez told Rolling Stone. With that in mind, Coheed and Cambria have returned to the sprawling sci-fi world of The Amory Wars with their seventh concept album, but with a fresh start. Set in the same conceptual universe, this album begins an entirely new story arc, taking familiar characters, Nia and Nostrand, on an insane and incredible journey.
"I always knew I'd come back to the concept,” Sanchez said. "It's been a lot of fun trying to figure out where this story falls in the timeline, who our main characters are, and finding a way to make the music help inspire some of the visuals."
According to the band, the new album is not only part of the epic universe Sanchez has created, but it’s the first of a “pentalogy,” — a new five-story arc which introduces bold new characters and intense new locations — brought to life in 15 songs that match the scale of the high concept.
A portion of proceeds from this event will go towards the fight against breast cancer. Joining Coheed and Cambria in St. Petersburg will be The Contortionist and Astronoid.