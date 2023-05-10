CLEARWATER — Ringo Starr recently revealed his fall tour plans.
Speaking to Pollstar for the current cover story two weeks before launching his “Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Spring Tour,” Ringo shared that the band will also be touring this fall. The fall tour includes a stop at The Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.
Tickets priced at $225, $169, $129, $99, $69 and $39 are available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400, or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
The Clearwater performance will be the only Florida date on the tour. This year's line-up features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.
For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.RingoStarr.com.
"Well, I love to play. I love an audience," Ringo told Andy Gensler of Pollstar. "This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That's what it's all about. I don't do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it … and I'll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!"