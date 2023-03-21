In the 1970s, my parents maintained a small library of paperback books in a bookcase with a cabinet base. These were books that they read and that they judged to be worth keeping, perhaps so that they could return to them at a later point in life and revisit them. The collection included everything from D.H. Lawrence and J.D. Salinger to Dean Koontz and Stephen King. Those same books were in a box in my mother’s closet when she died a few years ago.
A voracious reader, my mother had a fascination with true crime novels. Among those paperbacks were early editions of Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood,” which details the 1959 murders of four family members in a rural community in Kansas, and Vincent Bugliosi's “Helter Skelter,” which chronicles the Manson Family murders. A third book that might have completed a true crime trilogy from that era was Gerold Frank’s “The Boston Strangler,” published in 1966. Apparently, my mother never got around to reading that book, which was adapted into the 1968 movie starring Tony Curtis and Henry Fonda — or she did read it and didn’t feel like it was worth saving.
“Boston Strangler,” a new film directed by Matt Ruskin, reexamines the events surrounding a string of 13 homicides in Greater Boston between 1962 and 1964. Over those years, 13 single women were murdered. Their ages ranged from 19 to 85. Most were sexually assaulted and strangled.
The crimes were eventually attributed to Albert DeSalvo based on his confession. Because there was no physical evidence to corroborate his confession, he was tried and convicted of unrelated crimes of robbery and rape in 1967. He was given a life sentence.
In 1973, prison officers discovered DeSalvo’s body. He had been stabbed to death.
In 2013, DNA evidence linked DeSalvo to at least one of the murders. But due to inaccuracies in his confession and the inconsistent profiles of the victims, there has always been some doubt that he was responsible for all 13 murders.
“Boston Strangler” pulls at these threads of doubt. The film was released March 17 on Hulu.
Instead of focusing on DeSalvo or the law enforcement officers tasked with tracking down the killer, Ruskin’s film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a journalist for the Record American newspaper.
Tired of working the lifestyle desk and writing product reviews, filler and fluff, she gradually manages to convince editor Jack MacLaine to let her investigate a possible connection in three recent murders, which he allows as long as she does it on her own time.
McLaughlin follows her instincts but is reluctant to leap to conclusions. She is confident and professional, and she quickly amasses enough information through research and interviews to prove a pattern. In doing so, she becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.
The killings continue, and the police are upset with McLaughlin’s articles, which increasingly suggest that they are mishandling the case. MacLaine soon assigns Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), a veteran investigative journalist, to work with McLaughlin on the story. Together, the women battle the sexism of the era as they dig deeper and scrutinize potential suspects and research victims.
The film shifts between moody crime thriller and biographical drama. To his credit, Ruskin highlights the hardships McLaughlin faced in her career. Sexual harassment in the workplace, gender disparities in pay and the changing role of women in American society throughout the 1960s are all factors that play into McLaughlin’s ability to do her job.
Her gritty determination and her commitment to finding — and reporting — the truth is commendable. In that regard, Ruskin has helped to bring to light an important part of this story that could easily have been lost to history.
When Ruskin tries to insert elements of suspense and procedural drama, the result is sadly flat and tedious. As a period piece, the ambiance is unnecessarily monotone and drab. One scene recedes into the next, and the somber, shadowy cinematography is more distracting than expressive.
The film habitually hurdles from one momentous development in the narrative to the next, sometimes creating confusion in a complex timeline and missing opportunities for more comprehensive character studies of McLaughlin and Cole.
How one reacts to “Boston Strangler” depends largely upon expectations. Those looking for an exploitative, sensationalized serial killer spectacle will be disappointed. Ruskin has no interest in magnifying the monstrousness of these crimes. Like others before him, he hypothesizes that the 13 murders may have involved multiple killers — but even that bit of speculation doesn’t seem to be the main message he is hoping to convey with this take on the case.
Thanks to fine performances by Knightley and Coon, Ruskin’s script demonstrates how McLaughlin and Cole prevailed over overt misogynistic attitudes as well as subtle but implicit gender biases and microaggressions — including ones that are as likely to come from family members as coworkers. It is more than just a rebuke of the chauvinistic, patriarchal work culture of that flourished in the 1960s: Ruskin draws parallels between the era’s widespread sexism and a culture that produces men who believe women are deceitful, inferior, or deserving of being assaulted based upon how they dress or act.
If that is Ruskin’s central message, it would be comforting to think that the culture had changed for the better since the 1960s. It would be nice to live in a country that has overcome gender inequality. It would be nice to not have to draw the same connection between modern toxic masculinity and rape culture.
It would be nice if Florida’s state legislature wouldn’t push through absurd bills on gender, sexuality and diversity, such as new legislation that, if passed, would ban any discussion of menstrual cycles in school before sixth grade.
It's fitting that Ruskin’s celebration of McLaughlin and Cole was released during Women’s History Month. It highlights the vital role of women in history — and reminds us that we must continue to rally for gender equality.