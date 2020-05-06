CLEARWATER — Pablo Cruise will perform Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
In 1975, Pablo Cruise released its first A&M album titled “Pablo Cruise.”
According to the band’s Facebook page, the album cover was shot in the tropical gardens of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and featured a huge gorilla standing front and center. The band —including David Jenkins on guitars and vocals, Cory Lerios on keyboards and vocals, Steve Price on drums and Bud Cockrell on bass and vocals — was nowhere in sight.
Back in those days, it wasn’t unusual to hear someone ask the question “which one’s Pablo?” The band, which is a quartet, would answer, “he’s the guy in the middle.” When asked what Pablo Cruise meant, the band’s well-rehearsed answer explained that Pablo represents an honest, real, down-to-earth individual; and Cruise depicts his fun-loving, easy-going attitude towards life.
From 1975 through 1985, Pablo Cruise toured the United States, Canada and Japan extensively, reaching the top 10 with mega hits such as “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?,” “Love Will Find a Way” and several other top 20s.
The band went on to sell several million albums and singles collectively and established themselves as well respected writers and performers within the industry. By 1985, after completing several national tours and releasing seven studio albums in all, the band decided to go on hiatus.
In 2005, a reunited Pablo Cruise picked up where they left off and today the band performs all over the U.S. and Canada. Since getting back together, they have released two live CDs and a DVD all through Sony Music documenting their exceptional live shows.
“One of the great things about playing shows after all these years is that the core band, David, Steve and myself are still here and lovin’ it,” said Lerios. “Going out and playing shows these days gives us the opportunity to not only pay tribute to our timeless repertoire, it gives us a chance to see old friends and fans from back in the day as well as gaining a whole new audience.”
Today, Pablo Cruise is bringing more energy and excitement to the stage with the addition of Larry Antonino and Robbie Wyckoff.
For information and a complete list of tour dates, visit www.pablocruise.com.