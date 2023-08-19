DUNEDIN — Andrea Nalls, a leader in the Florida museum community, has been named president and CEO of the Dunedin Fine Art Center.
A native Floridian, Nalls is passionate about the state’s vibrant cultural arts community and ensuring that cultural institution guests have a memorable visitor experience and lasting connection.
For more than 14 years, Nalls has served the Tampa Bay cultural community and worked to conserve and protect the history of West Central Florida. Most recently, as director of experience and operations at the Tampa Bay History Center, she has been responsible for all museum experiences, both internally and externally.
In this role, she has managed visitor services, community partnerships, fundraising and earned income streams, including retail, ticketing/admissions, program revenue, special events, the food and beverage partnership, and membership. During her tenure, she engineered new sales strategies, grew the Center’s membership by over 300% and oversaw operations at the Center’s partner organization, Chinsegut Hill Historic Site, in Hernando County.
Nalls has worked in a variety of positions at Tampa Bay History Center, including as associate director of advancement. She first came to the Center as a volunteer and intern while obtaining her master’s degree in information science and museum studies from the University of South Florida, where she also received a bachelor’s degree.
“We enthusiastically welcome Andrea to the Fine Art Center and look forward to benefiting from her leadership,” said Mike Bowman, chair of the Dunedin Fine Art Center board of directors. “Board and staff alike stand ready to partner with her and shape our organization going forward.”
“I am honored to have been selected to join the Dunedin Fine Art Center as CEO,” said Nalls. “In collaboration with the staff and board, I am committed to building on DFAC’s legacy of offering outstanding visual arts education experiences while celebrating the unique culture of the Dunedin community. I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of the center’s success and am excited for what the future holds.”
Nalls will assume her responsibilities on Sept. 18.