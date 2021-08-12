ST. PETERSBURG — Grammy-nominated American roots band Victor Wainwright and the Train will perform Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
The band recently embarked on its “Memphis Loud” tour, named for Wainright’s Independent Music Awards-nominated Ruf Records album of the same name. Wainwright is touring with his full six-piece horn band for all the August shows.
The Grammy-nominated composer, producer, vocalist, and award-winning entertainer and piano player is a raucous high-octane, dynamic performer and crowd pleaser with soul to spare.
The name of Wainwright's band is also the most fitting of metaphors. In music folklore, “The Train” might have associations with the freight-hopping bluesmen of yore, but with this restless boogie-woogie innovator stoking the furnace, Wainwright is a charging locomotive — surging forward, crashing through boundaries of genre, sweeping up fresh sounds and clattering headlong past the doubters. At a sweet spot in his career, where most established stars would rest on their laurels, Wainwright rips up all that has gone before, pricking up ears in a sterile music industry and stretching the concept of roots in bold directions.
“I believe that for roots music to grow, and reach out to new audiences, we have to invite it forward,” Wainwright said. The result is original music that walks a tightrope between scholarly respect and anarchic irreverence.
Wainwright twists boogie-woogie tradition on barrel-house thrillers driven by his visceral piano style. But he also fearlessly explores the gamut of genre, from Latin flavors and New Orleans piano to near-psychedelia jam. It's a musical cocktail served up by Wainwright's inimitable gravel-flecked vocal.
In truth, Wainwright has always been an artist that sets the pace. Born into a musical family in Savannah, Georgia, the formative influence of his father's vocals and grandfather's rolling boogie-woogie piano compelled him into a life of music. By 2005, he'd announced his talent with solo debut, “Piana' from Savannah,” while his central role in Southern Hospitality and partnership with Stephen Dees in WildRoots has seen him ignite stages and stereos for over a decade.
Wainwright has won seven total Blues Music Awards, charted No. 1 on the Top 10 in Billboard Magazine, and was nominated for a 2019 Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album for 2018’s “Victor Wainwright & The Train,” on Ruf Records.
"Looking back on your career is a tough thing to do," he said. "Challenges are many, and frequent, but when you get it together, it can also be extremely rewarding."
A man of many talents, Wainwright could refer you to his original catalog of music that has repeatedly hijacked the Billboard Top 10, but rather than dine on past glories, this questing artist would rather you joined him for the ride ahead.
Opening the show will be Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, who will also join Wainwright during his set for a song.