CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and humanitarian Michael Bolton will perform Tuesday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $80. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Bolton has sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide, continues to tour the world every year, all while writing, recording and taping for a wide array of projects spanning music, film, television and branded entertainment. Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through The Michael Bolton Charities, as well as other philanthropic organizations.
Celebrating 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton’s most recent release, “A Symphony of Hits,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart. It is a collection of his favorite greatest hits newly arranged and recorded with a full symphony orchestra. To date, Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top 10, with nine No. 1 singles. He is currently writing, recording and producing an album of original music with contemporary songwriters, producers and artists. Bolton is executive producer and co-host, along with Zooey Deschanel, of “The Celebrity Dating Game,” which premiered primetime on ABC in June.
In recognition of his artistic achievements, Bolton has won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air Awards and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, his timeless charm and good looks have also earned him a spot in several People Magazine’s Sexiest Man issues, including Sexiest Man Alive. In his autobiography, “The Soul of it All,” Bolton states he is just teeing off on the back nine of his career.
Bolton became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy-nominated video “Captain Jack Sparrow,” which launched on “Saturday Night Live,” and has racked up nearly 220 million views on YouTube. He earned another Emmy nod for his collaborations with the Screen Junkies channel popular “Honest Trailers” and partnered with Funny or Die to release a spoof on the cult-classic “Office Space,” which achieved immortal status. Bolton has also released a series of digital greeting cards with American Greetings.
Bolton’s comedic appearances span several episodes of CBS’s hit series “Two and a half Men,” the hit Fox network show “Glee,” ABC’s hit comedy “Fresh off the Boat,” HBO’s hit series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and the No. 1 late night show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. Bolton also had a featured cameo in the Showtime hit series “Billions.”
Bolton has always been attracted to a wide array of musical categories and themes, from Sinatra favorites to classical arias. He paid homage to the musical influences of his childhood with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: A Tribute to Hitsville USA” and celebrated beloved songs from great films in “Songs of Cinema.”
For his dedication to social activism, Bolton has been honored with several humanitarian awards, including the Martin Luther King Award granted by the Congress of Racial Equality (C.O.R.E.), the Lewis Hine Award from The National Child Labor Committee, the Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations and the Frances Preston Lifetime Achievement Award. Bolton is especially proud of the initiatives carried out by his own foundation. The Michael Bolton Charities has been advocating on behalf of women and children at risk for more than 25 years.