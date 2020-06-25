CLEARWATER — Jake Shimabukuro will perform Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Shimabukuro is touring in support of “Trio,” his new album. “Trio” is his first release on Music Theories Recordings, a division of Mascot Label Group. Joining Jake on this album are bassist Nolan Verner, who has been a constant presence on stage and in the studio for the past five years, and guitarist Dave Preston, who joined the fold two years ago. From pastoral folk and traditional Hawaiian melodies to incandescent versions of beloved classics like Pink Floyd's “Wish You Were Here” and Fleetwood Mac's “Landslide,” this album will change your perception of the possibilities of the ukulele.
Shimabukuro has become one of the most exceptional and innovative uke players in the history of the instrument. As a performer, he has drawn comparisons to musical titans such as Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis. Throughout his rich and varied catalog of albums, Shimabukuro captures the many moods of the uke, fearlessly traversing boundaries and putting his inspired touch on everything from island standards, to popular tunes and classical symphonic concertos.
Shimabukuro has collaborated with wide variety of artists, from Yo-Yo Ma, Jimmy Buffett, Jack Johnson and Cyndi Lauper to Ziggy Marley, Dave Koz, Lyle Lovett and Bette Midler. He has wowed audiences at SXSW, Bonnaroo, the Playboy Jazz Festival and the cutting-edge TED conference.
Noted for his solo uke arrangements of such varied pieces as Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Beatles “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” Schubert's “Ave Maria” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Shimabukuro released “Nashville Sessions” in 2016. His first album of all original songs, the Associated Press called it “an adventurous, dazzling album.”
The album is Shimabukuro’s most adventurous, multifaceted and engaging recordings yet.
At the suggestion of his manager, Shimabukuro went into a Nashville studio to jam with two top Nashville session players, his bassist Nolan Verner and drummer Evan Hutchings.
“At first, I was hesitant,” Shimabukuro said in a press release promoting the tour. “We’re just going to go in and jam? Really? With nothing prepared?’ I never dreamed we would leave the studio six days later with a full album.”
One of the boldest and most unique ukulele records ever made, “Nashville Sessions” appeals to Shimabukuro’s fan base while enticing new listeners from all across the musical spectrum.
Shimabukuro balances music with family life and community service, traveling to schools around the world spreading positive messages to young people, encouraging them to live drug-free and find their passion. Last year, he completed an ambitious goal of repairing 100 damaged Kamaka ukuleles for Hawaii public schools.
For more information and a complete list of tour dates, visit www.jakeshimabukuro.com. For venue information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.