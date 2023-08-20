LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently added two new shows to its 2023-24 lineup.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793. The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Jay & The Americans will perform Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $34.50 to $49.50.
Jay & The Americans mark their return to CPPAC after selling out two shows in one day back in 2019. The group features three original members, including Sandy Deanne, Howie Kane and Marty Sanders, along with Jay Reincke, who has served as lead singer for the last 16 years. Their hits include “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer” and many more.
The Martin Barre Band will perform “A Brief History of Tull” on Wednesday, Nov 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $54.50.
Barre is best known as the lead guitarist of Jethro Tull from 1968 to 2012. Joining him on stage will be the formidable Dan Crisp on vocals and guitar, Alan Thomson on bass, and Darby Todd on percussion and drums.