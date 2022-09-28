ST. PETERSBURG — Yung Bae will perform Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to Wasserman Music, Los Angeles-based artist and producer Yung Bae heralds the rise of future funk. He is steering the sub-genre from the underground into a cult-like phenomena. Throughout his extensive catalog, now spread across six albums, Yung Bae immediately grabs his listener with a sound design that spans between smooth jazz, funk, old school hip-hop, to Studio 54 disco.
Recently, Yung Bae released his long-awaited seventh studio album, “Groove Continental: Side A.” Leading the release is the star-packed record "L.O.V.E.” featuring Earthgang, Jon Batiste and Sherwyn. The album is quoted as Bae's most musically diverse body of work to date — a 12-track release featuring a long list of collaborators including Sam Fischer, Pink Sweat$, Marc E. Bassy, AWOLNATION and many more.
“Groove Continental: Side A” follows a string of buzzworthy releases, including "Bad Boy" which counts over 150 million streams worldwide, the "Bad Boy" remix, featuring Wiz Khalifa, MAX and bbno$, along with two sold out headline tours in the United States and Asia, back-to-back nights at the Novo in LA, Brooklyn Steel in New York, as well as appearances at Coachella, Outside Lands and Electric Forest to name a few.
More recently Yung Bae had partnered with Apple Music to launch his new radio show, “Groove Continental Radio,” on Apple Music Hits. The weekly show celebrates the culture of funk, disco and soul, by highlighting classic hits and lesser-known gems from over the decades — connecting them through the lens of his music, friends, and album collaborators. In a short span the radio show has hosted artists such as Jungle, Nile Rodgers, Madeon, UPSAHL, bbno$, Elderbrook, MAX and others.