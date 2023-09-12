DFAC fall exhibit lineup revolve around toys
DUNEDIN — Each year, the Dunedin Fine Art Center looks to tie the themes of its fall exhibits to the year-long theme running in the center’s hands-on Children’s ART Museum.
This year’s theme will be “A Toy Story: New and Beloved Favorites.”
The Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Following is a summary of the fall exhibit lineup on-site at the DFAC:
“PLAY On!” — Sept. 8-Oct. 15 in the Meta Brown Gallery
This exhibition of artist-made toys represents artworks in all media. In some instances, the toys were originally created for the artists’ own children and grandchildren. Other selections reveal artists simply celebrating the spirit of PLAY.
Contributing artists include Meryl Bennett, Weston Brownlee, Richard Entel, Lee “Leecifer” Gadja, Sam Heimer (HH Toys), Jane Housham, Tara McPherson, and others.
“LOL Funny Papers” — Sept. 8-Oct. 15 in the Rossi Gallery
This all-media call for artists features artworks incorporating comics, illustrations, zines and mixed media collage. Juried selections were made by DFAC’s curatorial team.
“Amy Santoferraro: Kowtow Mountain” — Sept. 15-Dec. 23 in the Gamble Family Gallery
With extensive study, practice and teaching in the ceramic arts, Amy Santoferraro’s works are a combination of kitsch collectibles and crafted clay elements that make the familiar, unfamiliar — assigning objects a new imagined life.
Santoferraro, born in Akron, Ohio, is the progeny of a carpenter and retailer. She received her M.F.A in Ceramic Art from The New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, in Alfred, New York in 2012. Amy earned her B.A.E (Art Education) and her B.F.A (Ceramics) from The Ohio State University In 2004.
“Objects become charged with meaning, history, sentiment, and the authority to tell stories as I rowdily rummage through thrift stores, dollar stores, hobby stores, and hardware stores seeking objects and materials, whose usefulness has been exhausted or underutilized and await a new imagined life,” Santoferraro states on her website. “I carefully handpick and catalogue objects and materials that are familiar or boast a degree of promise and beauty to me. I put objects and stories together piece by piece, relentlessly tinkering with objects and ideas until they fit and work in a way that is very mine.”
“Nancee Clark: Insights and Follies” — Sept. 15-Dec. 23 in the Entel Family Gallery
“My work reflects a personal mythology,” Nancee Clark explains. “Intentional ambiguity challenges familiar assumptions with an unanticipated and often humorous play of ideas exposing human folly.”
Clark is a southern artist who has exhibited nationally and internationally. Her professional experience includes past directorships, university teaching and she been recipient of numerous awards and her paintings are included in various corporate and museum collections.
“At Home with ‘City of Ghosts” — Sept. 15-Dec. 23 in the Douglas-Whitely Gallery
This exhibit will feature the personal artwork of 17 “City of Ghosts” creators, highlighting their individual visions, passion projects, and more, and ranging in media from pen and ink to homemade holograms, clay, colored pencil and collage, digital and traditional painting, plexiglass, video and music.
Contributing artists include Mike Andrews, Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin, Ako Castuera, Alex Cline, Mercedes Dorame, Luis Grane, Chloe Hsu, Elizabeth Ito, Jasmin Lai, Bob Logan, Yulissa Maqueos, Hugo Morales, Keiko Murayama, Adam Muto, Claire Nero, Zen Sekizawa, and Pen Ward, with additional contribution from Decibel Studios LA.
The exhibit was curated by Nathan Beard. Beard received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Colorado State University in 2001 and currently maintains a studio in St. Petersburg.
My artwork is an abstract representation of the fleeting moments of my everyday life and is based upon a recollection of the sensations, colors and spaces I perceived in those moments,” Beard explains on his website. “I am inspired by the density and variety of Floridian flora and am conceptually drawn to interweaving layers and its metaphorical application to memory recall and moments of time.”
These exhibits run in conjunction with “A Toy Story: New and Beloved Favorites” in the Kokolakis Family Youth Gallery at the David L. Mason Children’s Art Museum, an interpretive and interactive gallery space for children and their families at DFAC. This interactive hands-on experience for 4 ½- to 12-year-olds provides an environment to investigate how art and science go together in the wonderful world of PLAY.
Explore a toy designer’s workshop using your constructive imagination with Tinkertoy and Lincoln Logs, activate an animated chalk wall of space cadets, dance with toys in a green-screen theater, create an illuminated masterpiece with a giant Lite-Brite table, draw with laser-powered crayons and check out the vintage toy display.