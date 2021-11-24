A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘House of Gucci’
- Genre: Biographical crime drama
- Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Rated: R
“House of Gucci” is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire.
When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately … murder.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically Nov. 24 by United Artists Releasing.
‘Encanto’
- Genre: Computer-animated musical comedy
- Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, and Wilmer Valderrama
- Directors: Byron Howard and Jared Bush
- Rated: PG
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Nov. 24.
‘The Unforgivable’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Sandra Bullock, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis
- Director: Nora Fingscheidt
- Rated: R
Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.
Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Nov. 24, prior to streaming on Netflix on Dec. 10.
‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’
- Genre: Survival horror
- Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough
- Director: Johannes Roberts
- Rated: R
Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans.
In “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland … with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 24 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘8-Bit Christmas’
- Genre: Christmas comedy
- Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, June Diane Raphael, David Cross, and Steve Zahn
- Director: Michael Dowse
- Rated: PG
From New Line Cinema and HBO Max comes “8-Bit Christmas,” a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on 10-year-old Jake Doyle’s herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 24 on HBO Max.
‘The Humans’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun and June Squibb
- Director: Stephen Karam
- Rated: R
Erik Blake (Richard Jenkins) has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan.
As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony Award-winning play, “The Humans” explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.
The film will simultaneously be released in theaters and aired on Showtime on Nov. 24.
‘Licorice Pizza’
- Genre: Coming-of-age comedy-drama
- Cast: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Rated: R
“Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love. The film is scheduled for a limited release Nov. 26, before going wide on Dec. 25.