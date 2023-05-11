EBDT to stage ‘Casserole’
CLEARWATER — The Early Bird Dinner Theater is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride with the new play “Casserole” by Pam Harbaugh.
The limited engagement opened May 7 and will continue through June 11, at Early Bird Dinner Theater, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Catering is provided onsite by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit earlybirddinnertheater.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com for specific availability.
The production is directed by Jessica Burchfield and features Brianna Alfieri, Michael Kenneth Farr, Erin Kearns, Georgia Kosloski, David Malloy and Chase Tomberlin. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and constructed the set and Mike Arnold is stage managing. Andrew Allen, Jennette Cronk and Donne Petito will understudy.
“Love is love,” said the play’s producer, Susan Fletcher Linardos. “This is my homage to the LGBTQ+ community.”
This is Jessica Burchfield’s second time directing at Early Bird.
“It is always a pleasure to work with the talented actors at EBDT,” said Burchfield. “This show holds a heartwarming truth that we should all claim as our own — love one another. I hope that through this piece of theatre, our audiences realize that love is truly what brings us together, keeps us together and helps us grow.”
“Casserole” revolves around Clair Wilson, a godly woman in Wisconsin with love to spare. A normal day goes into high gear when Clair learns that a publisher wants to feature her in a new cookbook, “The Midwest Chef.”
Her grumpy husband isn’t happy with the situation and their daughter, an artist living in New York City, suddenly shows up with stunning news and a mysterious friend. Arriving for dinner are the hipster editor and his photographer, who have a hidden agenda for the cookbook. Dinner is full of surprises.
In June, EBDT will present the comedy “Same Time, Next Year.”
TampaRep to present ‘All My Sons’
TAMPA — Tampa Repertory Theatre will present a production of Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning drama “All My Sons,” running June 1-18, at the USF Theatre Centre, 3837 USF Holly Drive, TAR 230, Tampa.
“All My Sons” tells the story of the Keller family, whose lives are upended when a dark secret from the past comes to light. Joe Keller is a successful businessman who has built a thriving company with his partner, Steve Deever.
But the war ends, it is revealed that the company had been supplying defective parts to the military, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 pilots. Both partners are arrested and charged, but it is Deever who is ultimately imprisoned, rightly or wrongly, with dire consequences for both families.
TampaRep favorites Ned Averill-Snell and Emilia Sargent will play Joe and Kate Keller, the patriarch and matriarch of the family whose lives are shattered. The pair have worked together theatrically for over 20 years.
“This will be the fourth time we have been married on stage,” said Sargent.
She also serves as the producing artistic director of TampaRep. “Our comfort and history together will certainly make the intricacies of this relationship more authentic and accessible.”
Averill-Snell agrees.
“It’s easy to play Emilia’s husband, it feels natural, like putting on a favorite shirt. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Harrison Baxley will play Chris Keller, the son who is torn between his love for his family and his desire to do what is right, and Calee Gardner will return to the TampaRep stage as Sue Bayliss.
Newcomers to TampaRep include Pauline Lara as Ann Deever, and James Putnam as George Deever — siblings who view the Keller family through very different eyes. Rounding out the cast are Drew Brown as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Jacob Pham as Bert, and Jonathan O’Brien and Noa Friedman as Frank and Lydia Lubey.
Christopher Marshall was most recently seen on stage in TampaRep’s “The Elephant Man,” but will once again take on the mantle of director for this production.
“I first began my relationship with Arthur Miller’s ‘All My Sons’ when I played George in the Milwaukee Rep production in 2003,” Bayliss said. “When I decided to direct the play six years later in Los Angeles, it began my love affair with an impeccably written tale, an almost perfect play, with complex and beautiful characters and relationships. I’ve been so honored to work with TampaRep these past few years as an actor and a director, and I can’t wait to introduce our audiences to this piece.”
Additions to the creative team include Steven K. Mitchell as scenic designer, Jayce Bertucelli as lighting designer, TampaRep newcomer Meli Mossey as costume designer, with Sofia Pickford assisting, and original score by Christopher Wallace. Jessie Dorsey returns as stage manager, with assistance from Connor Averill-Snell. Paul McColgan is technical director.
“All My Sons” is a riveting and powerful drama that explores the themes of guilt, familial versus social responsibility, and the American dream. It is a must-see for fans of classic theatre, and will stay with you long after the show is over.
Tickets for “All My Sons” are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.tamparep.org or by calling the box office at 813-556-8737.
CPPAC adds shows to summer lineup
LARGO — Several new shows were recently added to the summer lineup at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
Following is a look at the upcoming shows:
• A Brother's Revival: An Allman Brother's Experience — Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $24.50. Writing another chapter in the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band, A Brother's Revival, led by former Allman Brothers bassist David "Rook" Goldflies, continues to bring the music of the Allman Brothers Band to new fans and those who have loved the music for decades.
Goldflies is joined by Mike Kach, who sang and performed all the "Gregg" songs as a Dickey Betts and Great Southern member for over 15 years. With legendary guitarist Chris Anderson joining the group, A Brother's Revival is among the most authentic Allman Brothers Band experience available today.
• Cowboy Mouth — Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $24.50. Much like gumbo, the famous dish of their hometown, the New Orleans-born Cowboy Mouth uses a potent blend of musical ingredients — rock, blues, punk, funk, country, pop, soul, and whatever else feels good — to create their bodacious tunes. Frontman, drummer, and co-founder Fred LeBlanc said, “If the Neville Brothers and The Clash had a baby, it would be Cowboy Mouth." His description reflects the group’s amazing diverse sound and conveys the fire and commitment they bring to their music.
• Peace Frog: Tribute to The Doors — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.50. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, this highly acclaimed act pays tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors by recreating the magic and intensity of a Doors concert experience. Based out of Venice, California, lead singer Tony Fernandez lives out every move of Morrison on stage and delivers a powerful recreation of true likeness in presence, vocals, mannerisms, and spirit. Peace Frog is the drama and rock theater that made the Doors famous.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is a multi-purpose facility featuring the 443-seat Tonne Playhouse, a 200-person Parkview Room, and the Historic Largo Feed Store, which holds 100. The center promotes and encourages performing arts among the Tampa Bay community, hosting a variety of national, regional, and local artists and groups.
For information, visit LargoArts.com.
SAGES to present ‘Memory Lane’
Senior Actors Guild & Education Services — aka SAGES Theater — will present a new “play with purpose” on the joys and struggles experienced while caring for a loved one with memory loss.
“Memory Lane” is a poignant collection of true stories that will resonate and move audience members, while they learn tips for coping in this roller coaster journey. Aging is not for sissies and how these engaging characters navigate the journey is true to life and inspiring. The senior cast of SAGES will have audience members laughing out loud and thoughtfully savoring satisfying moments when unique challenges are met with success.
The audience has a rare opportunity to contribute their personal feedback to the playwright for this brand-new script and help shape the impact this production has on our community.
“Memory Lane” will be presented Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Arts Cultural Center, 101 S Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. To reserve seats for this venue only, call Tarpon Arts at 727-942-5605.
For all other performances of “Memory Lane,” reserve free general admission seats through the link on the SAGES website at www.sagestheater.org. Following is a list of upcoming performances:
• Monday, May 15, in the Peacock Center at Seminole Gardens, 8330 112th Ave., Seminole.
• Saturday, May 27, at Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa.
• Sunday, May 28, at Northdale Park & Recreation Center, 1550 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa.
At each performance, doors open at 1 p.m. for early seating, goody bags and resource tables. Reservations are recommended to assure a seat. Walk-ins are welcome at 1:45 p.m. to fill any open seats. Q&A with local first responders and dementia care experts will be offered after each performance.
For information, call 727-536-7076 or email playswithpurpose@sagestheater.org.
Creative Clay announces exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — Just in time for last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers, “The Performing Arts,” a new exhibit, will open during ArtWalk on May 13, 5 to 9 p.m., in the Good Folk Gallery at Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
“The Performing Arts” features paintings of performing artists — past, present, famous, and popular.
“This collection of work by Creative Clay artists is inspired by the performing arts, and includes new paintings, as well as some paintings exhibited in June 2022 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater,” said Jody Bikoff, director of exhibitions. “Our member artists were inspired to create paintings of performing artists, such as, Michael Jackson, Freddy Mercury, Ethel Waters, Bruce Lee, Harry Styles, and Elvis. Other member artists found inspiration in painting dancers, actors, musical instruments, and karaoke singers. Each painting reflects the unique style of the Creative Clay artist.”
Following the May 13 opening, “The Performing Arts” may be viewed at Creative Clay’s Good Folk Gallery, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; and in its virtual gallery on Creative Clay’s website, online at www.creativeclay.org. The exhibit runs through June 30.
Creative Pinellas to present ‘Art in Recovery’
LARGO — “Art in Recovery: Artwork from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug/Veterans Treatment Court,” an exhibition of work submitted by participants in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug/Veterans Treatment Court program, opens with a reception set for Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The exhibition will run through July 16. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
The Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug Treatment Court is a court-supervised, comprehensive drug treatment court for eligible non-violent defendants. The program is voluntary and has many steps, including multiple appearances before the Adult Drug/Veterans Treatment Court Judge.
In addition to treatment and testing, participants have the option of completing a variety of “challenges” to improve their mental and physical health. Veterans Treatment Court is similar to Drug Court, but for veterans. The mission of Veterans Treatment Court is to divert veterans from jail and to provide help to overcome service-related substance abuse and mental health problems.
“I wanted the Courtroom for Adult Drug/Veterans Treatment Court to be different than the traditional criminal courtroom, so that when current and prospective participants entered, they would feel a sense of calm and support,” said Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Todd. “When the courtroom was finally fully opened after the pandemic, I emphasized the Art Challenge intending to fill the walls of the courtroom. Today, the courtroom has not only art on the walls but also sculptures, crafts, puzzles, woodwork and more. It is amazing how each piece of art tells a story of the artist’s journey and/or meaning of recovery.”
The artwork on display in the Gallery at Creative Pinellas comes from participants in the program who chose to complete the “Art Challenge” as part of their recovery process.
“We are always seeking opportunities to celebrate all artists as well showcase how the arts can contribute to people’s and communities’ health and wellbeing,” Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair said.
For more information about the Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug Treatment Court, visit www.jud6.org/contactinformation/adultdrugcourt.html. For more information about recovery, treatment, and support, visit www.samhsa.gov/find-help/recovery.
For additional details on the exhibition, visit creativepinellas.org/ artinrecovery.
