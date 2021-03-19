ST. PETERSBURG — “Leonard Bernstein’s New York,” a two-person musical revue that explores Leonard Bernstein’s passionate relationship with New York City, will be presented April 2 through May 9 in the drive-in space at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg.
Part of freeFall Theatre’s drive-in concert series, the show will feature Emanuel Carrero and Julia Rifino. Tickets for the drive-in series can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. In-person box office services are temporarily unavailable. Tickets range from $75 to $99 per car with up to four occupants. The theater also has made available a new solo ticket program for patrons wanting to attend the show on their own. The day prior to each show, solo attendees can purchase remaining tickets for only $35. Some restrictions and ticketing fees apply.
“Leonard Bernstein’s New York,” a salute to one of America’s most beloved composers, is the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy. This joyous concert revue explores the music of Leonard Bernstein and the city that inspired so much of his life and work. From Bernstein’s famous friendships with Comden and Green, Sondheim, Robbins and Copland to his ascendance as one of the great American composers, this is an evening packed with beloved hits from shows such as “West Side Story,” “On the Town,” and “Wonderful Town.”
“Leonard Bernstein’s New York” is conceived and arranged by Rob Fisher with a book by Rob Fisher, Sammy Buck and Garth Edwin Sunderland. Eric Davis, freeFall artistic director, will direct the show with Michael Raabe musically directing and conducting the live band and singers.
Carrero returns to freeFall after having appeared in “Pippin,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “The Mikado” and “Spring Awakening.” Rifino makes her freeFall debut and is perhaps best known in Tampa Bay for her portrayal of Sophie in American Stage in the Park’s smash hit “Mamma Mia.” Both Carrero and Rifino are graduates of the University of Tampa.
Stellar voices, live band, and some of the greatest melodies written for the New York stage make this a rousing celebration of the Broadway we miss so much in its current absence.
This production is staged on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. Combining live musical performance, audio storytelling, and multimedia elements, the audio for this performance will be broadcast to your vehicle via its FM radio. Please note that admission is by vehicle and general admission within two sections. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle.
freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. The theater has undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. Patrons are asked to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason.