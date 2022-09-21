TAMPA — Musical group El Gran Combo will perform Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Few musical groups have lasted half a century maintaining their rhythmic identity unchanged, overcoming the pressures of the record industry, and resisting the vicissitudes of consumer culture as El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico has done.
Different from other salsa orchestras, particularly those that emerged in New York since the end of the 1960s, El Gran Combo, so-called "Mulatos del Sabor," have always protected its musical timbre from innovations and complex experiments, safeguarding its own simple, rhythmic sound.
The group, led by Rafael Ithier Nadal, has managed to establish a rubric like few other Afro-Caribbean groups.
Take, for example, the harmonization of “Acángana,” a song produced on his third album at the end of 1963. Then there are melodies like “Chinese Eyes,” “Something is Wrong with You,” “The White Sheets” and “There Is No Paradise without Sauce.”
Part of the recipe for the success of the group is making everyday songs with simple, rhythmic and intelligible arrangements and a good rhythmic section. Nadal is always thinking about the taste of the public without departing from the roots of Puerto Rican popular music and a national and Afro-Caribbean identity nourished by rich cultural tradition.
Inspired by veteran percussionist Rafael Cortijo Verdejo, the musicians who originated El Gran Combo in 1962 managed to impose a rhythmic sound that immediately captivated the national audience. In its first decade, the band began to take hold on stages around the United States, Colombia, Venezuela and Panama. The breadth of its repertoire, the sparkle of its choreographies, the charisma of its members and the playfulness of its melodies and stories have proven a key to lasting success.