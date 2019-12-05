CLEARWATER — Sutton Foster will perform Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer/dancer/actor will be make her way to Clearwater for her Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut. Since March 2015, Foster has starred in TVLand’s series “Younger,” created by Darren Star. She has performed in 11 Broadway shows — most recently the revival of “Violet.” She has also shined in roles in the Broadway productions of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Little Women,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Shrek The Musical,” and her Tony Award-winning performances in “Anything Goes” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
Foster was first seen on television on “Star Search” at age 15, and has more recently appeared in “Bunheads,” “Psych,” “Johnny and the Sprites,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Sesame Street,” “Law and Order SVU” and “Royal Pains.”
As a solo artist, Foster has performed all over the country as well as internationally with her musical director Michael Rafter playing piano. Her concerts feature songs from her solo CDs “Wish,” “An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle,” and her latest “Take Me to the World,” released in 2018.
In 2011, Foster received an honorary doctorate degree from Ball State University, where she also is on faculty as a teacher and advisor to the department of theatre and dance.