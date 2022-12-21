Yes, I know: This weekend saw the highly anticipated arrival in theaters of a big budget franchise film. Box Office Mojo reports that “Avatar: The Way of Water” earned $134 million in U.S. screenings. Worldwide, the opening weekend totaled $434 million. But I didn’t contribute to that film’s revenue this weekend. I’ll get around to watching James Cameron’s epic Space Smurf movie eventually.
This weekend, I chose something different. I subjected myself — and my wife — to Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which was released theatrically Oct. 21. It ran in four theaters on its opening weekend. By early November, it had expanded to 895 U.S. theaters. On Dec. 13, the film was made available to stream on HBO Max.
McDonagh — who both wrote and directed “The Banshees of Inisherin” — is considered one of the most acclaimed European playwrights of the last 50 years. His plays include “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “The Lonesome West,” “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” “The Pillowman,” and “Hangmen,” all of which have played in both the West End and on Broadway and have now been performed in over 40 countries and translated into more than 30 languages.
Back in 2016, I had the opportunity to review a local production of “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at West Coast Players in Clearwater. In that play, a selfish act triggers a series of events that range from comically tragic to shockingly horrific. Its portrayal of a desperately dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship is at first relatable and comical, but gradually becomes appalling as petty criticisms evolve into literal torture.
McDonagh develops his current tale of friendship and heartbreak against the pastoral, idyllic backdrop of Inisherin, a fictional island off the west coast of Ireland. Although the placename for McDonagh’s setting may be imaginary, the beautiful vistas showcased in the film are very real and spectacularly breathtaking. The film was shot on location on Inishmore and Achill Island on the west coast of Ireland.
At the beginning of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Pádraic (Colin Farrell) traverses a familiar path leading to the local pub. Along the way, he stops at the home of his close friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) to summon him for a pint and conversation. This is a longstanding tradition, the audience learns: The two drinking buddies convene each afternoon at 2 p.m. for drink and friendly banter.
But not on this day.
Colm does not respond to Pádraic’s call. He sits in his chair, smoking, offering no acknowledgement that his friend is speaking to him through the window.
The following day, Pádraic receives the same cold treatment. It is only when Pádraic — a demonstrably kind, good-hearted man — demands an explanation that Colm offers any justification for his sudden detachment. According to Colm, he has decided to end their long friendship because, as the older of the two men, he is running out of years and feels that his time is best served composing music rather than listening to a Pádraic’s dull, long-winded nattering.
A simple man who clearly values familiarity and rapport, Pádraic has great difficulty wrapping his head around Colm’s abrupt rejection. Farrell doesn’t even need to speak to convey the character’s escalating sense of abandonment. His eyes are those of an old dog discarded on a country road.
Colm makes a case for himself: He worries that he will be forgotten in 50 years, and he is urgently trying to capture some sliver of immortality by writing a song. Colm believes music lasts forever — and that if he can compose something memorable, his name will be passed down through the ages.
As a writer, I must confess I have had that very thought. I wonder if, a few centuries from now, my fiction might still find its way into the hands of avid readers. Will my name still pop up in future anthologies? Will my poetry still be accessible online, even if only through the Wayback Machine? Even that form of immortality is limited, though. For all the writers, artists, and composers whose names are remembered across the millennia, there are countless others whose names have been forgotten.
Back to Inisherin: Pádraic’s sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan) attempt to intervene in the growing rift between the two men. Their efforts, though well-intentioned, only make things worse. Each attempt by Pádraic to resolve their estrangement causes Colm to become more hostile and irrational. Gleeson’s performance is truly unforgettable: He paints Colm as the embodiment of self-indulgence and indifference — and yet he is able to communicate the character’s profound depression that lies at the heart of his need to find purpose. That inner hopelessness and anguish drives him to unthinkable acts and generates unexpected catastrophe and heartbreak in those around him.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” is set in 1923 toward the end of the Irish Civil War. One can easily draw parallels between the inability of Pádraic and Colm to resolve their grievances without violence to the conflict between the Provisional Government of Ireland and the Irish Republican Army.
Viewers empathize with Pádraic, even when he is pushed so far that he finds himself saying and doing things that go against his benevolent nature. Viewers also find compassion for Colm, identifying in him a desperate search for meaning in his life. That quest consumes him and inflicts pain on those who love him.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” is about alienation, mortality, and loneliness. McDonagh finds the perfect moments to insert humor, but the film’s comedic turns often serve to underscore the scope of the tragedy. It is bleak and unforgiving in its beguiling exploration of the precariousness of friendship.
“Pádraic can't understand why Colm doesn't want to be friends with him anymore and won't accept it,” said McDonagh in the film’s production notes. “It’s similar to the feelings you feel when you've been dumped in a relationship. You think, ‘So did you ever like me, or was I imagining that we were in love?’ It's interesting to see who the audience identifies with. Can they understand the tough line that Colm, the breaker-upper, has taken, or do they identify with the nice person who is broken hearted?”
McDonagh blends elements of Irish Gothic and Grand Guignol in “The Banshees of Inisherin” to deliver an achingly sorrowful tragicomedy that is nuanced, heartrending, and — at times —morbidly mesmerizing. Even with its uniquely laugh-out-loud dark humor, it is the antithesis of a feel-good movie. In an age of fragile social media friendships, catfishing, and rampant ghosting, McDonagh’s take on the disintegration of a relationship is as poignant as it is powerful.