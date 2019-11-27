Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as Peter White, Tony Bennett and Trisha Yearwood, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
This year’s 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball will take place Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
The all-star performers for 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 will include Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.
Presented by the Friends of the Island Parks, this year’s Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the state park, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin.
The family-oriented festival will serve up six full hours of traditional bluegrass music while showcasing the natural beauty of Honeymoon Island State Park. The event is presented in the shaded picnic area near the north beach and wooded hiking trails. Concert tickets are $10 a person. Park entry is not included in the cost of the concert ticket. Park entry costs $4 for one person in a vehicle; and $8 for two to eight people in the vehicle. Children 11 and younger will be admitted to the concert for free.
This year’s featured bands include Jeff Parker & Company, East Tennessee State University Pride Band, Dreamcatcher and Stump Hollow & Friends.
The festival also will feature children’s activities, crafts, and face painting. Local vendors will be on hand offering local foods and beverages.
For information about the festival, visit www.facebook.com/honeymoonislandbluegrassfestival.
The New Year’s Eve Weekend Jam will take place Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com. The lineup includes Anthony Hamilton, Joe, K. Michelle, Ja Rule, Avant, Chris Knite and Tianavanae.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
• 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball, Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.
• Bad Bunny, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 and 7:30 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
• Keith Harkin, Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
• Patterson Hood, Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
• Patterson Hood, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
• Cas Haley, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.
• Boyd Tinsley, Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.
• Honey Island Swamp Band, Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
• Michael Glabicki, Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
• Ken Block and Drew Copeland, Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m.
• The Black Lillies, Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
• Ryan Montbleau, Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
• Ryan Montbleau, Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
• The Commonheart, Sunday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
• Celtic Angels, Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
• Sutton Foster, Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
• Leonid & Friends, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
• Don McLean, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
• Peter White, Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
• The Outlaws and Firefall, Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
• The Outlaws and Firefall, Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
• Rockapella, Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.
• Hot Tuna, Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
• Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
• Thank You Scientist, Bent Knee and Tea Club; Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
• Selofan with Push Button Press, Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
• We the Kings, Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
• Mega Ran, Mickey Factz and Alfred Banks; Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
• The Heavy Pets with Roosevelt Collier Band, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
• Select Start, Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
• Chuck Magid, Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m.
• Soulpatch, Friday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m.
• Brokenmold, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Jannus Live
• Colter Wall, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
• The Disco Biscuits, Thursday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.
• Jade Cicada and Detox Unit, Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m.
• Resinated with the Ries Brothers and Danfield, Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
• Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
• The Hip Abduction, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
• Tony Bennett, Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.
• Il Divo, Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
• The Florida Orchestra: Mozart & Tchaikovsky; Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 and 8 p.m.
• The Isley Brothers, Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.
• The Florida Orchestra: Handel’s Messiah; Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
• Meet ’n’ Grease Movie Singalong with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John; Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
The Amphitheatre is at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The Orpheum
• La Dispute, Sunday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.
• Genitorturers, Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m.
• Mr. Kitty, Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
• Neil Hilborn and Caracara, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
• Nile and Terrorizer, Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
• Perpetual Groove, Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
• Daughters and Health, Sunday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
• Morbid Angel, Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
• BUKU, Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
• Dunedin Music Society: Holiday Spectacular; Monday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.
• Palladium Chamber Players, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
• Nate Najar, Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
• Alex Harris, Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.
• Mark Moultrup Trio, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.
• Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook; Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
• Fleetwood Mac tribute, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
• BLAZN SZN featuring Stephen Marley, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
• NGHTMRE, Thursday, Dec. 5, 10 p.m.
• Claude Vonstroke, Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
• Madeon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
• Sullivan King, Friday, Dec. 13, 10 p.m.
• Kap Slap, Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.
• Snails, Friday, Dec. 20, 10 p.m.
• Walker & Royce, Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.
• Carnage, Friday, Dec. 27, 10 p.m.
• Zeds Dead, Sunday, Dec. 29, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
• Dave Koz and Friends, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
• Trisha Yearwood, Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
• John Prine, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
• The Florida Orchestra: Mozart & Tchaikovsky; Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Party, Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
• Lindsey Stirling, Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
• Salute to Vienna, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
• The Angelus Music Festival, Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m.
• Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9:30 p.m.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
Skipper’s Smokehouse
• Vanessa Collier, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
• Southern Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse is at 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
• The Florida Orchestra: Mozart & Tchaikovsky; Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
• Sammy Figueroa & His Latin Explosion, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.
• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
• Kyshona Armstrong, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.
The Yuengling Center
• Fantasia with Robin Thicke, Tank and the Bonfyre; Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
• New Year’s Eve Weekend Jam, Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
The center is on the USF Tampa campus at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.