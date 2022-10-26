Oct. 28
• The Wallflowers, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Demi Lovato, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com.
• Adventure Club, Friday, Oct. 28, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Jonathan Van Ness, Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Oct. 29
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• La Luchaween, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
• Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tchami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Romeo Santos, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Oct. 30
• Connor Christian, Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Ongoing
• “The Wedding Singer,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” through Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
• “Dracula,” through Nov. 13, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” through Oct. 30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater. Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” presented by mad Theatre; through Oct. 30, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.