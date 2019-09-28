CLEARWATER — Piff the Magic Dragon brings his one-of-a-kind comedy magic show to Pinellas for one performance Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $32. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, the World’s Only Magic-Performing Chihuahua, Piff will showcase his signature mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show fans will have to see to believe. After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC’s “America's Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe. In addition to his current comedy tour, Piff along with Mr. Piffles, Jade Simone, and Francis the Squire, a.k.a. the Eunuch in a Tunic, performs nightly to sold out crowds at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.
The self-proclaimed loser of “America's Got Talent” has proved himself to be anything but. In 2018, he won Best Comedian in the Best of Las Vegas awards, was nominated for Casino Comedian of the Year alongside Bill Engvall and Sebastian Maniscalco, filmed his first one-hour special featuring his good friend Penn Jillette, and had a second run added to his Las Vegas residency due to popular demand.