TAMPA — The Billy Price Band will perform Friday, March 6, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The renowned soul-blues singer released “Dog Eat Dog,” his latest album, on Gulf Coast Records in 2019. Price and his band are currently touring in support of the album. He has received nominations in the 2020 Blues Music Awards in two categories, including Best Soul Blues Album and Soul Blues Male Artist. The awards take place May 7 at Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, Tennessee.
After the critical acclaim and Blues Music Awards nomination of “Reckoning,” Price’s last album, the performer was excited and eager to get back into Greaseland Studio in San Jose, California, with producer Kid Andersen. Like Price, Andersen shares a love for the music and a commitment to making an original contribution to the soul-blues genre. That passion is evident in this new collection of recordings.
“Dog Eat Dog” contains 12 songs, eight of which are original compositions. Price and Andersen assembled a first-class group of musicians on the album. In addition to Price on vocals, “Dog Eat Dog” features Andersen on guitars and assorted instruments, Alex Pettersen on drums, Jerry Jemmott on bass, Jim Pugh on keys, Eric Spaulding on tenor sax, Jack Sanford on baritone sax, and John Halblieb on trumpet. Andersen added congas to most tracks, covered by Jon Otis — son of the great Johnny Otis — and Vicki Randle. “Dog Eat Dog” also features guest appearances by Rick Estrin, Alabama Mike, and Mike Zito.
Price first attracted national attention during his three-year association with guitarist Roy Buchannan. Price is the vocalist on two of Buchannan's albums: “That's What I'm Here For” and “Live Stock.” Since then, with the Keystone Rhythm Band, the Billy Price Band, and solo projects, Price has recorded and released a total of 17 albums, CDs, and DVDs. In April of 2016, Price was officially recognized and inducted as a Pittsburgh Rock 'N' Roll Legend at an awards ceremony. His album “This Time for Real,” with the late Chicago soul singer Otis Clay, received a 2016 Blues music Award in the Best Soul Blues Album category.