Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as Céline Dion, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
Winter Jam will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The event will feature performances by Crowder, Andy Mineo, Passion, Louie Giglio, Red and more. Tickets are a $15 donation at the door. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Winter Jam is known for its musical diversity and central focus on the gospel. Highlighted by a time of worship each evening, renowned worshippers Passion and acclaimed pastor/author/speaker and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio will be featured during the tour’s stop in Tampa.
The 20th annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, noon to 9 p.m., at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 601 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa.
The 2-day music festival, which takes place the weekend of the MLK holiday, features local and nationally, recognized musicians, artists, poets, and craftspeople. Early bird tickets start at $15 a person.
The festival will include performances by Tony! Toni! Toné!, Dwele, Eric Darius, Nick Colionne, Third World and BK Jackson. Visit tampablackheritage.org.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- Winter Jam featuring Crowder, Andy Mineo, Passion, Louie Giglio, Red and more; Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.
- Céline Dion, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- Selwyn Birchwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.
- Steven Dayvid McKellar, Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.
- C.J. Chenier, Sunday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m.
- Seth Walker, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- EMiSunshine, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m.
- Ana Popovic with Shaw Davis and the Black Ties, Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m.
- Dave Barnes, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
- Stephen Christian and Christian McAlhaney, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- Stephen Christian and Christian McAlhaney, Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
- Will Hoge, Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m.
- Jim Lauderdale, Sunday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
- Drivin N Cryin, Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m.
- Michelle Malone, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- The Black Honkeys, Sunday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m.
- BAT: The Music of Meat Loaf with Caleb Johnson; Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- The Righteous Brothers, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.
- Tusk: A Fleetwood Mac tribute; Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
- Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- Jonny Lang, Monday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m.
- Jonny Lang, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.
- Jesse Cook, Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m.
- Engelbert Humperdinck, Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
- Kris Kristofferson, Sunday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.
- Lyle Lovett, Monday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m.
- Lyle Lovett, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m.
- Gaelic Storm, Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m.
- Rodney Crowell, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
- Salute to Glen Campbell with the Les Paul/Mary Ford Tribute, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.
- A Brother’s Revival: Allman Brothers Tribute, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- Jim Stafford, Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
- Joni Morris and the After Midnight Band presents Legendary Ladies of Country: Patsy, Dolly and Loretta, Sunday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
- The Brooklyn Bridge, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
- Branford Marsalis, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- Rave On! A Buddy Holly Tribute; Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m.
- The Long Run Eagles Tribute, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
- Get Ready! Motown Tribute, Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
- The Fabulous Hubcaps, Monday, Jan. 27, 2 and 7 p.m.
- Jive Talkin’: Bee Gees Tribute, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
- CBDB, Ella Jet & Future Soul and Row Jomah, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- Too Many Zooz, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.
- Marlon Craft and Bobby Feeno, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.
- New York Jazz-Ska Ensemble, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
- Grayscale and Hot Mulligan, Friday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Jannus Live
- In the End: Linkin Park Experience; Thursday, Jan. 2, 8 p.m.
- Highway to Hell with Ultimate Def Leppard, Friday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.
- Grace Potter with Devon Gilfillian, Thursday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.
- Queensryche, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- Fortunate Youth and Passafire, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.
- Citizen Cope, Friday, Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- Carpenters Remembered, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Café Ole; Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Lush Life — Ellington & Strayhorn; Saturday, Jan. 11, 2 and 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: The Wild West; Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
The Orpheum
- The Almost, Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m.
- Eric Hutchinson, Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.
- Spafford, Thursday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
- The Dead South, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.
- American Authors and Magic Giant, Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
- Mortiis, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- Tampa Bay Symphony: Composition Contest Finals; Tuesday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m.
- Palladium Chamber Players, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- Randall Bramblett Band, Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Renana Gutman, Monday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Elvis tribute with Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.
- Musical tribute to CCR & Fogerty, Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- Kai Wachi, Friday, Jan. 3, 10 p.m.
- Al Ross and Codd Dubz, Friday, Jan. 10, 10 p.m.
- Steve Aoki, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 p.m.
- Red Wanting Blue, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.
- Riot Ten with Throwdown, Friday, Jan. 24, 10 p.m.
- Machine Head, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m.
- Dirt Monkey, Friday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Elvis Birthday Bash, Sunday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Café Ole; Wednesday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.
- Air Supply, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- The Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Johnny Mathis, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- The Kingston Trio, Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi; Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
- Styx, Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Michael Bolton, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
Skipper’s Smokehouse
- Victor Wainwright & the Train, Friday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.
- Ajeva, Sunday, Jan. 5, 5 p.m.
- Tab Benoit, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
- Tab Benoit, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
- Crystal Shawanda, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
- Southern Culture on the Skids, Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse is at 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- ABBA FAB, Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Lush Life — Ellington & Strayhorn; Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
- Drumline Live, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.