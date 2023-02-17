CLEARWATER — The Beach Boys will return to the Tampa Bay area for one performance on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25.
You can capsulize most pop music acts by reciting how many hits they’ve had and how many millions of albums they’ve sold. But these conventional measurements fall short when you’re assessing the impact of the Beach Boys.
This band has birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that the Beach Boys’ songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow.
The current band is led by Mike Love. Others include longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.
Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled-in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring.
The Beach Boys average 150 shows a year, ranging from amphitheaters to performing arts centers and special events worldwide. In 2013, their Capitol Records release, “Sounds of Summer” — RIAA certified triple platinum with more than 3 million in sales and climbing — and its companion “The Warmth of the Sun” marked a resurgence in Beach Boys interest.
Had this band been less committed to its music and its fans, it could have retired long ago, resting on the success of its “Pet Sounds” masterpiece from 1966 and more recent hits such as “Kokomo” from 1988, the band’s best-selling single ever. The Beach Boys were inducted that same year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and then earned the NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
In 2012, The Beach Boys scheduled a 74-concert date 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour in which the original members reunited and released “That's Why God Made the Radio.” The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts, the band’s highest chart position in 37 years.
In 2016, The Beach Boys celebrated the 50th anniversary of “Good Vibrations,” widely considered one of the greatest pop songs ever, with a 50 Years of Good Vibrations tour.
Additionally, Love released his memoir, “Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy,” which made its way to the New York Times Best Seller list immediately following its release.