SAFETY HARBOR — Alternative rockers Magic Giant will perform an acoustic show Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Magic Giant came together in Los Angeles, California, in 2014. Band members include Austin Bisnow on vocals and percussion, Zambricki Li on fiddle and banjo, and Zang on guitar. The band released “In the Wind,” their debut album, in 2017. The band’s approach to recording “In the Wind” was somewhat unusual, finding the trio recording in a redwood tree in California, in a tunnel near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington, and amidst a field of daisies near Crested Butte, Colorado. The band welcomed nature as a fourth member.
“It was fate,” Zambricki said in a press release. “We were scheduled to play all these festivals — Electric Forest, Wanderlust, Lightning in a Bottle — that just so happened to be in really beautiful parts of the country.”
In the spring of 2016, the band members bought a shuttle bus, converted it into a solar-powered mobile recording studio, added a California King on hydraulics, and fondly named the ride “Queen Elizabeth.”
“There were spaces of time between shows where we could get creative,” said Zang. “Using the bus to power microphones, we recorded outside — literally in the wind — across North America.”
The band is best known for its singles "Set on Fire" and "Disaster Party," which charted in the Top 30 and Top 25 respectively on Billboard's Alternative chart. "Window," released in 2017, charted in the Top 40 on the Hot AC radio chart.
Magic Giant has amassed over 60 million streams and was named one of 10 Artists You Need to Know by Rolling Stone. In addition, the band has played to thousands at festivals such as Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Electric Forest, and Lightning in a Bottle. Magic Giant is keen on environmental issues and conservation. On tour, they have shared the stage with the likes of Foster the People, The Lumineers, Vance Joy, and Mumford & Sons.
According to a biographical sketch provided by International Talent Booking, Magic Giant represents the union of three distinct, dynamic, and diverse artistic voices. Since his childhood in Washington, D.C., Bisnow obsessively pursued his love of songwriting. He studied classical composition and then went on to write songs with artists ranging from John Legend to David Guetta. New Jersey native Zambricki got hit by a car in junior high, fell into a coma, and once he woke, miraculously learned violin in four days through a rare brain trauma reorganization now known as Acquired Savant Syndrome.
“If I could go back, I’d throw myself in front of the car,” Zambricki said.
Later on, he began writing and one of his first songs was featured in the Sundance-awarded film Paper Heart.
Born and raised in Los Angeles to Persian immigrants, Zang learned upright bass in grade school before picking up guitar and studying dance. He caught the attention of Bisnow and Zambricki when they came across online videos of him salsa dancing and were instantly hooked.
The band threads together a musical cartography of alternative, pop, and folk. The instrumentation includes orchestral drums, banjo, trumpet, saxophone, harmonica, synthesizers, electric bass, cello, viola, violin, dobro, lap steel, mandolin, and more as the musical and lyrical palettes prove equally vibrant.
“We use whatever instruments are best for the song,” said Bisnow.
“Lyrically, when we get together to write, it’s different from what we would have imagined individually,” Zang added. “That’s the beauty of co-writing — we become one unique voice we may never have found on our own."